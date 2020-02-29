IDAHO FALLS — It was an epic battle between two teams that just won’t quit. The Blackfoot Broncos and the Idaho Falls Tigers are bound and determined to be the 4A, District 6 champion and neither is willing to give an inch.
On Thursday, the two teams waged another battle, their fourth this season, and after the dust settled in the gymnasium at Skyline High School, the Tigers had emerged with a 61-56 overtime victory, setting up a game number five between the two best teams in the High Country Conference.
The game was tight throughout, including the opening quarter, when the Tigers emerged with a 15-14 lead. The game, however, was a continuation of what we have seen before with these two teams.
Both have talent, but just haven’t been able to put the other away. There were times during the contest that you thought one or the other would go on a run that would seal the deal, but it never happened.
You also got the feeling that both teams were their own worse enemy.
Like the technical foul called on Tigers star Keynion Clark, for showboating and taunting, something that just wasn’t needed in this game.
There were times when you expected Blackfoot star Reece Robinson to take over and give the Broncos a flurry of three-pointers and dazzling drives to the basket for a bucket and the foul, but that too just never transpired.
By halftime, the Tigers had extended the lead to four points at 29-25, but you just had the feeling that the game was far from over.
In the third period, the Tigers added another three points to their lead, but the Broncos came roaring back and although trailing at 42-35, they were far from being finished.
With a closing fury of points, the Broncos claimed the fourth quarter at 17-10 and we were headed to overtime.
The Tigers would not be denied and ended up with the “W” when the final buzzer sounded, setting up another game on Saturday evening between the two teams at Bonneville High School to decide the district championship and better seeding at the state tournament.
“I was real proud of our resilience in the fourth quarter,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win the game. I thought both teams played like a state tournament berth was on the line.”
IDAHO FALLS 61, IDAHO FALLS 55
Blackfoot 14 11 10 17 3 — 55
Idaho Falls 15 14 13 10 9 — 61
BLACKFOOT — Isiah Thomas 16, Jayden Wistisen 11, Reece Robinson 9, Carter Layton 9, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Keynion Clark 23, Dylan Seeley 16, Ryan Farnsworth 11, Jaxon Sorenson 8, Carter Rindfleisch 2, Spencer Moore 1.