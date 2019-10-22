BLACKFOOT – The District 6, 4A cross country meet could also be called the High Country Conference Meet or maybe even the Idaho Falls Invitational. The Idaho Falls Tigers have been dominant all season long and this meet will be no different.
The Tigers occupy exactly half of the top 14 times in the district, including four of the top five. It will likely be a parade of orange and black as the runners head for the finish. To make things worse for all of the other runners is that the Tigers are running on their home course at Freedom Park in Idaho Falls. To make things worse for everybody else, there is only one senior among the top seven runners for the Tigers, so they aren’t going anywhere for at least a couple of years. Thank goodness they are going to be 5A next year and give everyone else in the High Country Conference a break from looking at orange and black shirts from behind.
The only two runners in the field that have broken the 16 minute barrier for the 5K distance are both from Idaho Falls and both are juniors. Looks like a tough run for everybody but Idaho Falls.
Blackfoot is in a resurgent mode and figures to make a run for the second place team in this district and they are doing it with a youth movement of their own.
The Broncos have five runners in the top 16 in the district and that should translate to a second place team finish and a spot at the state meet. They have been led by a sophomore this season in Eli Gregory, but senior Austin DeSpain always saves his best for the district and state meets and this year looks to be no different.
DeSpain has been gaining ground on Gregory, and it would be no surprise if he were to overtake the youngsters this week. Justin Whitehead has been showing great improvement and promise and he is only a sophomore and freshman Matt Thomas is the sleeper of the five. He is steadily improving and before he is done, he may well be the best of the group. He also has the genes to be a top middle to distance runner. His father, Roger, is a school record holder in the 800 meters and older brother Derek was a three-time state champion in the 800 meters, so anything is possible for this young runner.
Skyline will most likely be the third place finisher in this event, but with Shelley’s past record, you never want to put anything past them. They are still adjusting to life as a 4A school and it may take another year for them to make that transition and become a dominating force like they were when they were a 3A school. Time heals all wounds and that is what the Russets are facing at this time of their transition into the High Country Conference and 4A competition.
On the girls’ side of things, it looks like another Tigers win as Idaho Falls has eight of the top 13 times in the district. That is a tough one for the rest of the district to deal with and rightfully so. If you are the best, flaunt it and that is what Idaho Falls can be expected to do.
Skyline is the only school that will probably give the Tigers any trouble at all and they do have the ability to make a run at the Tigers. They have five top runners, all ranked in the top 14 in the district, but two of those runners are in the top four and if they get any help from their other three, it could be interesting before the team totals are released. Skyline has the experience to battle the talent of Idaho Falls, so we will see which will win out in the end.
Blackfoot and Shelley are the next two best teams, but both have been battling outside problems like injuries and inconsistency.
Blackfoot has been missing one of its best runners in Tenleigh Smith who has been battling injuries like she has for most of her career. Sarah DeSpain and Kristen Thomas have emerged as the two most consistent runners, but they will need some help from Sydney Crumley and Kanniya Jorgensen in order to make any inroads on the field. The Broncos are fairly young, so their best days may still be ahead of them.
Shelley’s biggest problem is that they are still a 3A team that is competing in a 4A world and that is sometimes very hard to get a grip on. This meet will be no different than what they have been facing all along and it is likely going to end up being a third place team for the Russets. Third isn’t necessarily all that bad, but it isn’t first or second and that is what these teams are striving for in order to get a whole team qualified for state.
That is where the improvement will be most recognized in years to come. There is nothing that moves a team forward more than the experience gained from running in a state cross country meet.