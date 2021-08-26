- BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot girls’ soccer bench area resembled a scene out of the old television series MASH. The bodies were strewn across the ground and on the trainers table as injury after injury was being attended to.
That is a bit of an exaggeration, but still describes the troubles that the Blackfoot girls coaching staff is going through in the early going of the season.
Depth was suddenly an issue for the young team that has so many key players across the board with very little experience.
A case in point is starting goal keeper Chasidy Mickelser who was injured in the final minute of Monday’s game and will be missing in action for the next two to four weeks,
An assortment of other injuries littered the sideline with ankles, knees, shins all taking their toll on the team who was forced to use a makeshift line-up against Idaho Falls Wednesday afternoon.
What ended up happening was a game that was not indicative of the kind of team that has been assembled by coach Manuel Garcia for this campaign.
There is a lot of talent on display, but it wasn’t the lineup that was envisioned when the schedule was presented to the team, with four games in the first eight days of the year, three of them against 5A teams.
Idaho Falls got off the blocks in a hurry on Wednesday, scoring three goals in the first seven minutes of the contest and before Blackfoot could blink, the first half was over and the Tigers held a 5-0 lead.
The teams reset at the intermission and the Broncos came back out resolutely for the second 40 minutes of play but between the lack of substitutions available and the inevitable fatigue that was to set in it compromised any chance the Broncos might have had.
With Idaho Falls extending the lead to 8-0 before they began substituting liberally, the game was all but decided early on.
Blackfoot did get things going in the late going, scoring its only goal of the game on a breakaway run, dribble and shot by senior Magaly Garcia, one of the bright spots of the afternoon for Blackfoot.
That is how the game would end for the Broncos, with the final score at 8-1 in favor of the Tigers of Idaho Falls and the team looking ahead to the next game on Saturday.
That is when the Lady Broncos will head north to Rigby for their third 5A opponent of this opening weekend of play as they tangle with the Lady Trojans, still with a limited lineup available due to the injury bug that has bitten the team in the early going.
Game time on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Blackfoot for the game between the Lady Trojans and the Lady Broncos.