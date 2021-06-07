POCATELLO – If the first two go-rounds of the girls’ cow cutting event at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals are any indication, this event is going to the final contestant who completes her final two and half minutes of work in the arena before a champion will be crowned.
After the first two go-rounds, there have been two different winners. In fact, of the 20 contestants in the event, an even dozen have scored points in the race to see who will qualify to the National High School Rodeo Finals which will be held in July.
In fact, not only have there been two different winners of the two go-rounds, there are three cowgirls who are within a half point of each other at the top of the standings.
In the first go-round, it was Brenna Brown who stormed into the lead with a posting of 146.5 on the judges’ scorecards to just edge Isabella Manning who posted a score of 146.
Things were so tight through he top 10 that there was a three-way tie for seventh, eighth and ninth and another three-way tie for 10th place.
In the second go-round, it was just as tight as far as the finish goes, but it was a different cast of players in the top four positions, as Macardi Anderson posted a judges score of 147 to claim the 10 points for winning the go-round. In second was Ava Manning with a 146 and in third, a tie between Kate Budge and Clair Sterling with a score of 144.5.
If things continue in this manner when the third go-round takes place, it may take a mathematician to figure out the top 10 for the the short-go and and a rocket scientist to determine the final point standing to determine the top four to advance on to the national finals.
Here are the first go-round scores and points earned:
Brenna Brown 146.5 10 pts
Isabella Manning 146 9 pts
Sidney Nielson 144.5 8 pts
Sicily Brown 143 6.5 pts
Claire Sterling 143 6.5 pts
Alexandrea Austin 142.5 5 pts
Kate Budge 139 3 pts
Macardi Anderson 139 3 pts
Jaylan Thomason 139 3 pts
Second go round scores and points earned:
Macardi Anderson 147 10 pts
Ava Manning 146 9 pts
Kate Budge 144.5 7.5 pts
Claire Sterling 144.5 7.5 pts
Jada June Totten 143 5.5 pts
Kiersetn Brockett 143 5.5 pts
Alexandrea Austin 141.5 4 pts
Isabella Manning 140 2.5 pts
Katie Brackett 140 2.5 pts
Scoring after two go-rounds:
Claire Sterling 13.5 pts
Sidney Nielson 13.5 pts
Macardi Anderson 13 pts
Isabella Manning 11.5 pts
Kate Budge 10.5 pts
Brenna Brown 10 pts
Ava Manning 9 pts
Alexandrea Austin 7.5 pts
Sicily Brown 6.5 pts
Jada June Totten 5.5 pts
Kiersten Brockett 4 pts
Jaylan Thomason 3 pts