BOISE – Following a thrilling overtime win against Fruitland in the Thursday evening opener for the Panthers of Snake River, and a less inspiring loss to the Cinderella McCall-Donnelly Vandals on Friday evening, the Panthers showed up for the third place game of the 3A state boys’ basketball tournament against Teton on Saturday at noon, but it wasn’t the team that most of us had been watching for the entire season.
This Panther team seemed to lack the usual enthusiasm and with good cause since they had to be exhausted from the previous two games.
The Panthers just seemed a step slow, both on defense and offense, and lacked that little bit extra that is needed to compete on a high level, especially with less rest than they had been used to. Since Friday night’s game didn’t end until nearly 10 p.m. and by the time the players and coaches got back to their hotel it had to be past midnight, there was barely enough time to catch your breath and you were already getting up and ready for another game.
Teton, on the other hand, had more than a 24-hour period to prepare and that difference, with three games in three days, is sometimes very difficult to prepare for. Not making excuses for the Panthers, they don’t need any, but the facts are the facts and the way the Panthers played, there just isn’t any other explanation for the way that Snake River played.
It also didn’t help at all when they came out in the first half and shot a mere 24 percent from the floor, and then lowered that figure to 22 percent by the end of the game.
Teton, meanwhile, was shooting over 47 percent for the first half and even though they slowed things down a smidge to 43 percent, the Panthers’ play was pretty lackluster for the game.
Sharpshooters like Noah Watt, Mitch Lindsay, and Trey Poulter were a combined 5 for 25 in the game from the field, a mere 20 percent shooting percentage, and you just don’t win games against quality teams with a shooting percentage that low, no matter how well you play in every other aspect of the game.
The first quarter of play set the tone for the entire game, as the Timberwolves came out and forced the tempo of the game up. They were pushing the issue on defense, and forced some turnovers that they were able to turn into easy baskets on the other end of the court. Before the Panthers had a chance to catch their breath, the Timberwolves had built a 10-point lead and the Panthers were scrambling to get back into the game.
They turned to Watt, who hit a three-point basket and everyone took a deep breath because when Watt connects, it usually ends up being several three-pointers and the ship is righted fairly quickly. That didn’t happen on this afternoon of basketball as, come to find out, it would be the only basket that Watt would hit in the entire game, either two-point variety or three-point variety.
The Panthers tried to force the ball inside to Trey Poulter, who has been productive all year long with his nifty moves around the basket that gave him an advantage over players much taller and bigger than he is, but he was only able to respond with a 1 for 10 outing and only scored two points on the game.
For the second straight game, star Mitch Lindsay had trouble getting involved in the flow. Either the guards couldn’t get the ball to Lindsay or the defense stopped his offensive forays into the lane and while he responded with a three for seven shooting game and was perfect from the free throw line, he was only able to accumulate seven points on the game.
It was not Snake River’s day in any way, shape or form.
Teton was able to open up a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and although the Panthers matched Teton with 14 points on the scoreboard in the second quarter, it was 29-21 at halftime and the Panthers had their work cut out for them.
The second half started off like it was going to be another turnaround for the Panthers who scored quickly and put five points up on the board, cutting the lead to only three points and they had the ball.
They would get no closer as Teton would not bend any farther, stopping the next offensive set of the Panthers and when they ran off several more baskets that the Panthers could not answer, the writing was on the wall and it was going to be a long afternoon for the Panthers.
By the end of the third, it was 41-27 and it could have been the Utah Jazz that was trailing and they were not going to make up 14 points in that length of time, no matter how they played.
By the middle of the fourth period, the lead extended once more and enough was enough. The Panthers began putting every suited player into the lineup and everyone got a chance to score and make an impression on the stat sheet and it was also a look into the future as to how the Panthers would look come next year.
The reserves made six of eight free throws and several made the stat sheet scoring, four made an impression with rebounds and a couple picked up steals along the way, so the entire roster saw playing time at the state tournament, a memory maker for one and all who traveled to the state’s west side.
The big numbers were the difference in shooting percentage, in favor of Teton, the Timberwolves were able to out-rebound the Panthers by 12 at 41-29 and the Timberwolves also had fewer turnovers than the Panthers and all were major factors in the outcome of the game.
TETON 59, SNAKE RIVER 39
Teton 15 14 12 18 — 59
Snake River 7 14 6 12 — 39
Teton (59): Hyrum Heuseveldt 7, Jarom Heuseveldt 14, Rhett Nelson 3, Xander Vontz 15, Braxton Hess 2, Luke Thompson 2, Hunter Johnson 12, Reid Nelson 4
Snake River (39): Luke Higginson 8, Connor Fitzgerald 1, Noah Watt 7, Rylan Anderson 2, Jace Mortensen 2, Mitch Lindsay 7, Cole Gilbert 6, Chandler Coombs 1, Bradley Parris 2, Trey Poulter 2