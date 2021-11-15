BLACKFOOT – The state high school football playoffs have reached the final round of the six classification that will decide state titles in each.
Games and times are listed along with the location of the title game.
East Idaho is very well represented in each of the classifications, including both 5A and 2A, where both teams are from eastern Idaho.
Following are the teams that will be playing for state championships in each of the classifications:
5A – An all-Eastern Idaho confrontation between Rigby and Highland
Rigby (10-1) led the polls for nearly the whole season, until Madison upset the Trojans in the final week of the regular season.
Highland (10-2), lost to Rigby in week eight, 44-21 so one would have to think that Rigby is the team to beat in this final.
Game is on Friday night in Holt Arena at 8:15 p.m.
4A – Top-ranked Sandpoint will meet up with Skyline from eastern Idaho and the High Country Conference.
Sandpoint (8-2) has defeated two High Country Conference teams in back-to-back games during the playoffs and will go for three in a row when they meet up with Skyline.
Skyline (8-4) finished in a tie with Blackfoot for the High Country Conference title and has toppled Lakeland, Vallivue and Pocatello on their way to the title game.
Game is on Friday night in the Kibbie Dome at 7 p.m.
3A – Sugar-Salem is no stranger to the title games and will meet up with Weiser, who has played second fiddle to Homedale all season long.
Sugar-Salem (8-2) won the Mountain Rivers Conference title for what seems like a million years in a row and is the defending state title holder.
Weiser (11-1) is led by legendary coach Tom Harrison and the only blemish on their record is a 14-6 loss to top-ranked Homedale near the end of the regular season.
Game is on Friday night in Holt Arena at 5:30 p.m.
2A – West Side is looking for state title number three in a row and has won 30 some games in a row as well. The Pirates will face Firth, who leads the state in defense in the 2A rankings and lost to the Pirates in the opening week of play clear back in August after leading nearly the whole game. That game went overtime before West Side won 26-20.
West Side (10-0) has a trio of top flight players, all of them first team all-state players from a year ago and just seems to find a way to win.
Firth (9-2) has been a very tough nut to crack and finds ways to win. The only blemishes on their record are losses to North Fremont and West Side and the Cougars came back to beat North Fremont in the semifinals.
Game is on Thursday night at Holt Arena at 9 p.m.
1A Div I – This game features top-ranked Raft River against second-ranked Oakley in what is expected to be a very high scoring affair.
Raft River (9-0) is the winner of the Snake River Conference and is the highest ranked RPI team according to Max Preps, averaging nearly 50 points per game
Oakley (10-1) is the second place team from the Snake River Conference and their only loss was to Raft River 22-16. Oakley averages some 55 points per game so don’t look for the defenses to control things like they did in their first meeting.
Game is on Thursday night in Holt Arena and begins at 6:30 p.m.
1A Div II – This game features two of the best that the classification can offer in Kendrick and Carey and both teams are familiar with title games, so the shootout will commence.
Kendrick (8-2) is the winner of the Whitepine League and while they have two losses, they average 50 points per game and their losses came at the hands of Oakley and Genessee
Carey (11-0) sailed through the season, scoring 50 or more points in all but two of their games and they play defense as well.
This game is on Saturday in the Kibbie Dome and will begin at 1 p.m.