SHELLEY – It has been a few years since Shelley High School has been talked about in terms of having a football team that was going to the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
This year, the Russets have started the year 3-0, one of only two teams in the state in the 4A classification that can make that claim and a big part of the reason falls squarely on the shoulders of senior safety Tomy Bradshaw.
Bradshaw is the heart and soul of the Russets and has been since the first day he stepped onto the practice field as a wide-eyed sophomore for coach Josh Wells. He was good, at least good enough that Wells picked him to be his starter at safety on defense and good enough that it wasn't long before the other players were looking to him for leadership on the field.
“We were struggling in 2019, there is no doubt about it,” Bradshaw said. “We were not very good and we had a tough schedule and the guys were looking for somebody they could rally around and I just told myself that it could be me and I stepped up.”
That the Russets were struggling may have been the understatement of the year. They would finish the year at 0-8 at a school where they were used to challenging for state titles. The winless year also came on the heels of a 2-7 season and the Russets just seemed to have lost their way and couldn't figure things out quickly enough.
The two rough years came not only on the heels of a season where they made the state finals in the 3A classification, but also in the first two years of playing in the 4A classification.
“I know that we weren't ready for the difference in the game of football between 3A and 4A,” Bradshaw said. “The players were just bigger and faster and there were more of them.”
There were times when it had to be more than just frustrating for a player like Bradshaw, who had been used to winning. Winning was all that he had done in football, and suddenly, winning wasn't happening. He was also used to playing every play of a game and while he was playing a lot, he was also getting time off at times to catch his breath. It was a new experience.
“It was tough,” Bradshaw said. “I started to look to the older players like Jaxon Hess, and he showed me it was more of a team game than I had ever known, it was about making those around me better and letting them help to carry the load, it was about being a leader myself and showing the others the way to go.”
With a positive attitude, Bradshaw began looking for ways to help the other play better and showing them how to play the game better. Things began to change, not immediately, but the players began to be more together, both in practice and on the field for games. He began to show defensive players how to cover receivers and when to commit to the run and how to play in the kicking game, things they had only heard about from the shouts of a coach during practice. A team was being formed as the game was being played.
He lives for Friday nights, when the team gets together before the game and prepares for that night's contest. Bradshaw gets to the locker room early, gets whatever trainer needs he might have from taping to rubdowns, whatever it might be early and then begins to get ready for the game. He dons the pants and pad, puts on the cleats and carefully laces them up before he dons the jersey and shoulder pads. Last of all is the helmet, but it all has its order and the time he commits to getting it done right prompted others to follow suit and Bradshaw was becoming the leader of the team.
In 2020, the dreaded year of COVID-19, Bradshaw stepped up once again. When a player and comrade in arms went down with an injury that placed him in the hospital, Bradshaw found a way to borrow that player's jersey and wore it in the next game to remind his team that they were all in this together. He wore Brock DeRoche's jersey and it helped to inspire not only his team but the entire community and made some lasting impressions on people that they will never forget. That is the type of ballplayer that Bradshaw is and will always be, especially in the memories of those that he touched that Friday night.
“When Brock got hurt, I was trying to think of something that would help him get better,” Bradshaw said. “I thought of this and figured at the very least it would show everyone how much we valued Brock and what he contributed to the team and the game.”
The response was enormous. It didn't make the Russets winners at that time, but you could see that the tide was turning.
The team finished 3-5 a year ago and were the first team left out of the playoffs. It was a heartbreaker, but it also showed the team what teamwork, rallying around a fallen teammate and hard work could do.
They are 3-0 right now and looking to go 4-0 with a road trip to Canyon Ridge this week.
It is also indicative of the type of person and player that Tomy Bradshaw is. If I were building a team, he is the first player I would want to suit up next to me and play the game of football, no matter what was on the line because I would know that I could count on him to make every play and he would help me to play better as well. He is that kind of a person.
When Bradshaw suits up on Friday night, with his friend and teammate Brock DeRoche beside him, it will be a team that leaves the locker room and ventures out onto the field under the Friday night lights for the next game. He is that kind of a person and that kind of a player, the kind you want to be associated with.
Bradshaw would like to take his game to the next level and is quietly talking to coaches about playing college ball. He hasn't yet committed to anyone, but it is likely that somebody will recognize the type of man he is as well as the player he is and will snatch him up quickly. He is most definitely a valuable commodity when it comes to football and building a team.