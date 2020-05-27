Now that Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, camping and fishing season are underway. Most of the waterways in Idaho are open year-round for at least catch-and-release fishing, but for a large amount of the streams Memorial Day weekend opens the season to allow anglers to keep their bounty.
Idaho is known for its beautiful outdoors and great trout fishing. With summer on the horizon, people find themselves looking for every excuse to get out of town and hook up. However, living in the Bingham County area, one does not have to look far to find a place to pitch a tent for the evening or sneak away for a few hours to drown a worm.
1. THE SNAKE RIVER
Growing up and living here, people know about the fishing stories that surround the Snake River. Whether it be about a monster fish that managed to get away or that giant carp that felt like a snag, it does not matter who you are, if you have fished on the Snake River, you understand the thrill of landing a lunker. The Snake runs right through the heart of Bingham County and has many access points for fishermen and campers to become acquainted. The river bottoms in Firth provide a pleasant get-away location that’s only a few miles away. Not only is there good fishing all along the river, but also nice camping spots and the area is well maintained.
2. THE BLACKFOOT RIVER AND RESERVOIR
The Blackfoot Reservoir, which feeds the Blackfoot River, provides ample opportunity for local outdoorsmen to sneak away for the day, or weekend, without traveling far. The Blackfoot Reservoir provides fishing opportunities for large trout via boat or from the bank. If floating is your preferred speed, try a float tube on for size. Some of the most exciting fishing achieved in any river comes from the comfort of a tube or drift boat and that statement goes for both the Blackfoot and Snake rivers.
3. AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR (ABERDEEN BOAT LAUNCH)
Aberdeen boasts one of the nicest boat ramps into American Falls Reservoir with great camping accommodations as well. Sportsman’s Park has nice, grassy areas that make perfect picnic areas for a day trip as well as reservable camping spaces for weekend get-aways. Aberdeen takes pride in keeping the area nice and the location is often used as a watercraft check station to remind people in the community to keep their boats and personal watercraft (PWC) up to Coast Guard standards.
4. McTUCKER PONDS AND SPRINGS
Between Pingree and Springfield lies McTucker Springs and Ponds. The creek fed by the spring is open to fishing all year long and dumps into the Snake River only a few miles downstream. It provides a great place for fish to go and spawn and does so in the beauty of crystal-clear water. The ponds are closer to where the spring dumps into the river and are man-made. Each of the ponds are stocked with fish ranging from catfish, to bass, to perch, and trout. The pond’s location provides for a great place to camp that is not far from home.
5. WOLVERINE CREEK
Although often forgotten as one of the best places to get away, Wolverine provides some of the most unique camping experiences in the area while not being a long drive for most. Those who have made the trip to Wolverine Canyon most likely know the amount of caves cut out in the mountain’s walls. One of the most famous, 40-Horse Cave, is visible from the road and can be hiked up to in a few minutes. It is the ease of access to these tidbits of history that makes Wolverine memorable. Fishing in Wolverine Creek may surprise you as it does house some fairly large fish for the size of the creek. It is not uncommon to see trout over 12 inches coming out of the water. Wolverine Canyon provides great access for camping without a long travel time and is family safe with the small waterway.
6. BRUSH CREEK
Brush Creek is part of the tributaries of the Blackfoot River and runs in a different canyon. It provides good fishing for younger anglers without the worry of fast-moving water. If looking for Brush Creek on a map, be advised that there are multiple creeks with similar name.
7. JACKSON TROUT FARM AND CRYSTAL SPRINGS
These two trout-raising facilities provide young anglers with the chance to catch a big fish without all the work that goes into trying to pinpoint where the big ones are hiding. Jackson Trout Farm is located near Sterling and Springfield and has a few different types of fishing that can be conducted there. Some like to fish the Snake River behind the trout farm while others like to fish the stocked pond.
In Crystal Springs, the stocked pond is the only location that can be fished, and it connects to another waterway on the list.
8. SPRINGFIELD LAKE
The man-made lake known as Springfield Lake provides a unique opportunity for fishermen; catch large trout, none under 20 inches are allowed to be kept, without the use of normal bait. Fishermen are limited to single, barbless hooks on their lures, or barbless flies for fly fishing. The reasoning for that is to make it more sportsmanlike with the fish in the lake. Most of the fish in the water are stocked and farm-raised. These fish are more likely to attack real bait, drastically increasing the possibility of hooking one of those large trout with minimal effort, therefore, Idaho Fish and Game has it in the regulations that live bait is not to be used there.
9. ROSE POND
The ponds in the Rose area provide some great family fishing opportunities as well as a safe place to camp, four-wheel, and even learn about archery. Rose Ponds are right off of Rose Road and are east of Interstate 15. The ponds are stocked with trout each year and provide a nice location for family fishing without a long drive.
10. JENSEN GROVE
One of the easiest-to-access fishing areas in Bingham County has to be Jensen Grove. The area can be fished from either the east or west banks; it is not acceptable to fish from the south bank because of swimmers and boaters. Each year, Idaho Fish and Game plants trout in Jensen Grove to provide a safe, family-oriented fishing location without a lot of travel. In fact, over the past few years, the area has become known for its fishing and people like it. They enjoy being able to pack the children up, line them up, and let them fish. It teaches the children patience and a life skill all while having fun.
Living in Bingham County is a blessing for most and provides memories. Enjoy the area where we live, and do things worth remembering.