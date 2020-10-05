BLACKFOOT – As time winds down and we get closer to the two most important cross country meets of the year, it is important to track the progress of the local harriers as they approach in particular the state meets.
The only individual runner who is ranked among the top five of the state of Idaho who resides in Bingham County is Lincoln High of Snake River High School.
Lincoln is in the fourth position after last week’s effort, but he is closing in on the 17 minute flat time and is one of four juniors who are chasing senior Owen Rogers of Gooding, the top ranked runner in the state at this time.
1. Owen Rogers, senior Gooding 16:26.2
2. Logan Davis, junior CDA Charter 16:27.0
3. Brigham Dalling, junior Sugar-Salem 17:07.7
4. Lincoln High, junior Snake River 17:18.2
5. Mason Lewis, junior Sugar-Salem 17:18.3
As far as teams go, using hypothetical times and team points for the state meet, in the 4A classification, Pocatello leads the top five teams, followed by Preston, Sandpoint and Ridgevue.
Bishop Kelly and Blackfoot remain tied for the fifth position behind the other four.
For the girls’ side of things, it is Skyline behind senior Sariah Harrison who lead the way, followed by Preston and Pocatello in second and third. Fourth is Bishop Kelley and Sandpoint is in fifth place.
Blackfoot ranks eighth currently in the top rankings for 4A.
In 3A, the top five teams are currently Sugar-Salem, followed by Snake River and Buhl. Teton and Gooding rank fourth and fifth in the 3A classification.
For the girls, the top five teams are Sugar-Salem, followed by Snake River and Teton in second and third. Fourth place is currently held by Kimberly and there is a tie for fifth between South Fremont and McCall Donnelly.
In the 2A rankings, it is Salmon who is a runaway leader for the boys and in second is Soda Springs, followed by Cole Valley Christian. In fourth place is Melba, who is followed in fifth by Nampa Chrstian.
For the girls in 2A, it is Soda Springs who leads the way, followed by Bear Lake. It should be interesting to see how the two teams fare in district since they are from the same conference and one of them may be eliminated by there not being enough teams to qualify a second team to state.
In third is Melba, while the fourth spot is held by the Ambrose School and in fifth is West Side, another team from the South East Idaho Conference, making three of the top five ranked teams from the same conference.
With only three weeks until the district meets begin, it should be interesting which of the top teams can make a push toward a district and hopefully a state title the following week.
This week’s big meets include the Burley Hope Run on Friday, the Bob Conley in Pocatello on Thursday, the Lake Walcot Meet in Rupert on Thursday, and the East Idaho Club Meet in Rexburg on Wednesday.