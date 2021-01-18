THOMAS – The top-ranked Panthers of Snake River High School used their quickness and defense to carry them to a first quarter lead and then just cruised to a non-conference win over the visiting Kimberly Bulldogs 63-44 win Friday night.
With Noah Watt and Mitch Lindsay showing the way, the Panthers put up 24 points in the first quarter, building a 10-point lead and then forced the Bulldogs to try and match their fire power the rest of the way. The Bulldogs couldn’t do it and were forced to head home on the wrong end of the 63-44 final.
All eight of the Panthers who suited up for the contest were able to score, led by Watt’s 16 points, some of them on high arching, long-range three-pointers and Mitch Lindsay chipped in with 11, mostly on his driving to the basket and picking up the occasional foul along way for some added free throws.
The bench for the Panthers also got into the action on Friday night, as freshman Luke Higginson tossed in seven points, Keegan McCraw added nine points and a half dozen rebounds, and Kooper Keller had four points and several nice defensive stops along the way.
With the win, the Panthers remain unbeaten on the season with a record of 11-0 and will be in action at home on Saturday night when Soda Springs will show up for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Cardinals bring a 6-5 record to Thomas, including a three-point loss to the Panthers early in the season in Soda Springs.
SNAKE RIVER 63, KIMBERLY 44
Kimberly (44): Gatlin Bair 11, Dylan Hollist 5, Jackson Cummins 9, Trevor Hammond 4, Ethan Okelberry 11, Zac Doggett 2, Kade Bryant 2
Snake River (63): Luke Higginson 7, Noah Watt 16, Kooper Keller 4, Mitch Lindsay 11, Cole Gilbert 7, Keegan McCraw 9, Chandler Coombs 5, Trey Poulter 4