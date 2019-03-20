With baseball and softball suffering some cancellations on Wednesday and possibly today as well, track and field will grab the spotlight and run with it so to speak.
Snake River lost a pair of games, one each in baseball and softball due to transportation issues for its opponent, Teton. Those teams will try and get things taken care of today.
Firth lost a scheduled game with West Side and no makeup date has been announced.
Shelley and Bonneville were scheduled for a baseball game, but neither team could get a field ready for a game and that will have to be made up at a later date as well.
One of the best field of teams thus far in 2019 will be assembled at Sugar-Salem, where the always talented crew from the Diggers will challenge and take on 11 other teams in the usual array of events.
The list of teams who have pre-entered include Firth, Shelley, Snake River, Jackson, Madison, Sugar-Salem, West Jefferson, South Fremont, North Fremont and Clark County.
With this many athletes gathering to compete, several teams will be pushed a bit in only the second week of outdoor competition.
Firth unveiled its girls’ team which has all four runners from last year’s state champion 4x400 relay team returning. Some of them have added events that they have not run in a while, including senior Abby Schiess, who added the 800 meter open to her repertoire. All she did was post the second-fastest time of the year, to West Side’s Ashlyn Willis, but it was only by a second. Schiess can be counted upon to improve her time and will be interesting to see how long her coaches continue to send her at the 800-meter distance or if they drop her back to 400 meters where there could be a log jam of Cougars at the top of the leader board.
Speaking of the 400 meters, Firth’s Jaylyn McKinnon and Cassi Robbins are ranked 1-2 in the event statewide. Both are members of the 4x400 meter relay, so you can see why Schiess is running the 800 meters.
Kaydee Park is the fourth member of that vaunted relay team and she has only run in relays thus far in 2019 and it will be interesting to see if her coaches can get her into an individual event somewhere along the line.
And if you were wondering, the Firth 4x400 relay is the top-ranked 2A team in the state and is some 17 seconds faster than anyone else. It should be interesting to see how they fare with some of the teams in this meet, considering that there is 5A Madison competing, 4A Shelley and Skyline, and 3A Snake River, Jackson, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem and Star Valley all represented.
The 4x400 relay could be the race to watch this week when the teams get going at Sugar-Salem at 2 p.m. today.
The other track and field meet scheduled for today is the West Side event which has drawn seven teams. Those scheduled include Aberdeen, Bear Lake, Lyman, Malad, Marsh Valley, North Gem, and host West Side.
This will be the first look at the sprint-heavy team from Aberdeen, which is always very representative in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters and of course all of the relay teams as well.
It is early in the season, with about six more weeks of competition before everyone gets very serious in the district meets as they attempt to qualify for the state meets.
Bear Lake and Marsh Valley will look to provide the bulk of the competition at this meet.