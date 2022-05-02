POCATELLO — The annual and very prestigious Tiger/Grizz track and field meet was held on Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, and for a lot of teams, it may have been the final big opportunity for the athletes to show what they have before teams begin qualifying for the state meet that begin the week of May 10.
For some, it will be the last time they will see some of their favorite or at least most challenging opponents in their events and be able to measure up to what it might take to win a coveted gold medal at the state meet.
Qualifying is not easy, as most districts require that you finish in the top two or three in order to qualify.
Snake River, for example, is in a district where only two athletes qualify in each event, plus one team in each of the relays.
Blackfoot and Shelley, on the other hand, qualifiy the top three individuals plus one team in each of the relays.
For Firth and Aberdeen, they will qualify four individuals and one relay team from the district championships.
It is now the time for evaluation and each of the coaches will be speaking with the athletes and beginning the process of selecting exactly which events they will attempt to qualify in and where it might be better to have them participate in a relay instead. There will be lots of looking at the statewide standings in each of the events, looking where the team can pick up those crucial points at the state meet that might mean the difference between bringing home a team trophy or coming home empty-handed.
There are sure to be some sleepless nights in the next few weeks while those decisions are being made for each of these athletes, who at best will be able to participate in four events at the district and state levels.
Here are the team results from the Tiger/Grizz.
Boys’ Team Events:
Rocky Mountain 120.5
Madison 114
Rigby 106.5
Thunder Ridge 72.5
Skyline 63
Idaho Falls 59
Canyon Ridge 49
Pocatello 39
Highland 38
Blackfoot 38
Snake River 37
Hillcrest 27
Teton 26
Grace 22
Star Valley 21
North Fremont 18
Sugar-Salem 16.5
Salmon 16
Soda Springs 16
Jackson 15
Preston 15
Girls’ Team Events:
Skyline 109
Madison 89
Highland 81
Pocatello 80
Rocky Mountain 72
Rigby 70
Preston 61
Star Valley 48
Idaho Falls 39
Firth 37
Raft River 33
Bonneville 28
Soda Springs 27
Burley 25
Canyon Ridge 22
Sugar-Salem 17
Mackay 16
Salmon 15
Oakley 15
Blackfoot 13
Marsh Valley 13
There were a total of 33 teams that participated.
For the individuals, the top three in each event will be listed, followed by the highest finishing local athlete and where they finished up.
Boys’ Individual Events:
100 Meters
Kade Thompson Rocky Mountain 11.20
Cameron Porter Madison 11.38
Kenyon Sadiq Skyline 11.43
Ryker Clinger Shelley 12.45 (17th)
200 Meters
Kade Thompson Rocky Mountain 22.47
Nathan Taylor Rigby 22.78
Jake Murdock Skyline 22.80
Rylan Anderson Snake River 23.72 (6th)
400 Meters
Rylan Anderson Snake River 49.34
Dallan Morse Blackfoot 49.68
Seth Beddes Rigby 50.00
800 Meters
Jacob VanOrden Highland 1:53.88
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 1:57.41
Brody Burch Pocatello 1:58.04
1600 Meters
Tyler Sainsbury Rocky Mountain 4:15.51
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 4:16.83
Daniel Simmons Salmon 4:20.26
3200 Meters
Daniel Simmons Salmon 9:06.80
Matthew Thomas Blackfoot 9:14.24
Seth Bingham Thunder Ridge 9:41.10
110 Meter Hurdles
Cameron Porter Madison 14.97
Rylan Anderson Snake River 15.13
Deven Benitez Madison 15.25
300 Meter Hurdles
Deven Benitez Madison 39.56
Maxwell Whitehouse Thunder Ridge 39.77
Rylan Anderson Snake River 39.83
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Rocky Mountain 42.68
Skyline 43.86
Madison 44.35
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Rocky Mountain 1:31.85
Canyon Ridge 1:32.95
Madison 1:33:.31
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Rocky Mountain 3:30.37
Pocatello 3:32.00
Madison 3:33.95
4 X 800 Meter Relay
Rocky Mountain 7:56.27
Madison 8:07.60
Pocatello 8:14.51
Shot Put
Wade Sims Soda Springs 53-05
Tui Edwin Skyline 53-03
Porter Taylor Butte County 51-02.5
Jonah Hunter Firth 40-06 (18th)
Discus
Jacob Womack Rigby 148-04
Boyd Sorensen Sugar-Salem 148-04
Samuel Webster Rigby 148-0
Steve Sanders Blackfoot 128-01 (9th)
High Jump
Kayson Smith Madison 6-04
Tyson Brown Teton 6-02
Christian Bush Bear Lake 6-02
Dallan Dennert Thunder Ridge 6-02
Jorgen Callahan Shelley 5-10 (7th)
Pole Vault
Rylee Scott Rigby 14-06
Drew Davidson Madison 14-00
Kimble Rigby Preston 14-00
Taye Trautner Blackfoot 11-06 (13th)
Long Jump
Tao Johnson Thunder Ridge 22-10
Cody Cordingley Rigby 20-09
Eligah Johnson Thunder Ridge 20-07.5
Johnny Jones Snake River 18-00 (22nd)
Triple Jump
Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 45-10.25
Avion Kahin Canyon Ridge 42-06.5
Elijah Johnson Thunder Ridge 42-05.5
Carson Trejo Blackfoot 41-11.5 (5th)
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
Claire Petersen Skyline 12.30
Matejah Mangum Pocatello 12.51
Abby Hancock Rigby 12.86
Ellie Shupe Snake River 14.35 (23rd)
200 Meters
Matejah Mangum Pocatello 25.82
Sara McKen Star Valley 25.96
Libby Boden Raft River 26.50
Whitney Christensen Blackfoot 26.93 (10th)
400 Meters
Jinette Garbett Soda Spring 57.92
Heidi Harper Raft River 58.48
Tambree Bell Highland 58.69
Whitney Chriseiansen Blackfoot 1:00.00
800 Meters
Brighton Heywood Rocky Mountain 2:17.82
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 2:22.39
Hailey Renzello Pocatello 2:22.61
Kynzie Nielson Firth 2:30.13 (10th)
1600 Meters
Nelah Roberts Skyline 4:58.29
Kate Brigham Jackson 5:02.21
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 5:15.49
Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 5:40.20 (21st)
3200 Meters
Nelah Roberts Skyline 10:53.69
Courtney Earl Thunder Ridge 11:24.95
Marina Renna Skyline 11:25.23
Kynzie Nielson Firth 12:04.96 (14th)
100 Meter Hurdles
Claire Petersen Skyline 14.74
Lynzey Searle Burley 15.34
Brinnlee Wilde Idaho Falls 15.53
Presley Messick Firth 17.84 (16th)
300 Meter Hurdles
Claire Petersen Skyline 46.12
Whitney Wasden Madison 46.65
Lynzey Searle Burley 47.09
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Madison 50.06
Rigby 50.14
Highland 50.18
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Madison 1:45.07
Highland 1:46.00
Pocatello 1:46.02
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Rocky Mountain 4:04.09
Madison 4:05.94
Preston 4:11.85
4 X 800 Meter Relay
Rocky Mountain 9:47.96
Highland 9:52.45
Skyline 10:05.1
Shot Put
Ruby Jordan Highland 39-11.00
Megan Moore Mackay 37-02
Kiya McAffee Butte County 36-10.00
Tiffany Tone Blackfoot 30-01.00 (16th)
Discus
Ruby Jordan Highland 128-03
Megan Moore Mackay 111-01
Teilana Togia Rigby 109-05
Tiffany Tone Blackfoot 105-05 (5th)
High Jump
Tara Butler Firth 5-02.00
Valerie Jirak Star Valley 5-02.00
Amy Baczuk Skyline 5-02.00
Pole Vault
Abbie Scott Rigby 11-07.00
Ainsley Anderson Madison 10-00.00
Ellie Stanger Rigby 10-00.0
Tara Butler Firth 8-06.00 (10th)
Long Jump
Abby Hancock Rigby 17-00.00
Tatum Erlandson Rocky Mountain 16-11.00
Emma Himmler Hillcrest 16-09.50
Addison Trent Firth 16-05.5
Triple Jump
Kinley Brown Teton 35-02.5
Alliya Parke Skyline 34-11.00
Kenadee Tracy Highland 34-08.00
Daytona Folkman Firth 32-02.00 (18th)
The next track and field meet in the area will be the Bingham County Meet on Thursday, May 5.
Teams that have already signed up to compete are Blackfoot, Butte County, Shelley and Snake River.
Firth is scheduled to attend the North Fremont Meet in Ashton and Aberdeen is scheduled to attend the Elsie Bastian Invitational in West Side and Sho-Ban is scheduled to attend the Elsie Bastian Invitational as well.