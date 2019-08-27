THOMAS – The year 2018 must have been a bit of a nightmare for running back Treyton Young.
He was coming off of a sophomore campaign where he was named first team All-State at running back and racked up over 1,200 yards rushing and missed the first two games. He helped the Panthers get into the state playoffs on the strength of a conference championship.
That did not carry forward to last year, where nagging little injuries kept him from being his usual productive self and the Panthers also found themselves on the outside looking in when the playoffs started. The worse of it was that a team that they had soundly defeated in the regular season, Teton, was in the playoffs instead. Didn’t make a lot of sense, and the hurt has lasted a long time.
“I think that all of us feel this will be a good year for the Panthers,” Treyton Young said. “We are all excited, we are more confident and we really like what we have been doing in practice on offense and what we showed in our Jamboree offensively.”
Fully healed this season, and with sprinters speed, Young is expecting big things from the offense this season.
“I think that we all know that the offense is going to be more potent this season,” Young said. “We have a quarterback that is returning for his second year, we have an offensive line that got a lot of experience a year ago and we are all a lot more confident in what is expected of us. We should be good.”
If you take all of that and add to it a receiving corps that gained immeasurable amounts of experience from a year ago, you will have an offense that should score a bushel full of points this season.