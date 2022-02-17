BLACKFOOT – Every year, when the basketball schedules come out, there are actually three different schedules you can look at.
One, the regular season, which is up to 21 games and gives teams the chance to implement offenses and defenses and get the team to work together in one unit.
Two, the district tournament, where the teams use the record they established during the regular season to earn seeding for the tournament, an advantage if you play well and can use it to an advantage toward winning the district and earning a berth at the state tournament.
Three, the state tournament where the championship is won in a three-day, one game per day, pressure-packed event that is attended by thousands.
The first portion of the year is complete for the boys, and on Tuesday night began the arduous and sometimes confusing bracketing for the district tournaments. For Shelley and Snake River, they held an advantage in their opening round games and for Aberdeen, it was the other way around.
Snake River, in a tough three-team conference, is the second seed behind the top-ranked team in the state in Marsh Valley and they know going in that they have to beat the Eagles twice, but they will also have to handle American Falls at least once in the four or five-game tournament.
On Monday night, the Panthers faced off against American Falls, a team that has had trouble scoring points and that was the case once again, as the Panthers’ defense was simply too strong for the Beavers to get inside and get anything on the scoreboard.
The Beavers, in a game against a tough Ririe Bulldog squad, had been held to only 10 points in a game a couple of weeks ago. That score was matched on Tuesday night, as the Snake River squad had a hand in the face of every shooter, a body in the way of every driver and a player in the way of every rebounder the Beavers sent to the boards. The end result was that the Panthers demolished the Beavers by the final score of 45-10 and allowed the Panthers to move forward in the tournament to face Marsh Valley on Thursday.
American Falls will have one more chance at staying alive as they will get a chance in an elimination game on Saturday, against the loser between Snake River and Marsh Valley. That will be no easy task, as the last time they faced Marsh Valley, they were soundly defeated 53-14.
Shelley was another team that played at home, with expectations of winning and advancing. The prize for winning — a date on Thursday against the second-seeded team in the tournament, the Blackfoot Broncos.
Shelley had split games with the Grizzlies of Skyline during the regular season, both by double-digit scores, so they knew they would have to use the home court advantage to their advantage. That is exactly what they did. They came out and handled the different substitution patterns of the Grizzlies, one that had five subs at a time entering and leaving the game in very short increments of time, some as quick as 30 or 40 seconds. The Russets seemed to handle this with ease, but the long distance shooting of Skyline did present problems and every time that the Russets built up a lead, Skyline would come back with an answer.
The Russets would be able to hang on for a 49-44 win on their home floor and advancing to play Blackfoot on Thursday in Blackfoot. The Broncos own a pair of wins over the Russets this season, a 10-point loss in early February and a three-point loss in late January. These two teams are very closely matched and it will come down to who can play the most consistently for an entire game and play defense the best.
There was a lot on the line in this game on Thursday, as the winner would move on to visit the Hillcrest Knights, winners of 19 straight games and the hottest team in the state. Both Blackfoot and Shelley had reason for high hopes in this Thursday game, but the edge may lie with the home team and that will be Blackfoot, who seems to play better with the student section in full force. Part of that may be missing as the Lady Broncos will be in Boise participating in the state girls’ tournament.
Only time will tell how this game will turn out, but in either case, win or lose, both teams will still be alive for the state boys’ tournament in a couple of weeks in Boise.
Aberdeen had the toughest task on Tuesday, as they first had to make the two-plus-hour trip to Montpelier to play the Bear Lake Bears, a team that had just made the trip in reverse, traveling to Aberdeen last Saturday, where they beat the Tigers handily by 27 points.
This game was almost an exact duplicate of that Saturday game as the Bears took advantage of every opportunity to score and soundly downed the Tigers 42-26 sending the Tigers to the elimination side of the tournament bracket.
Bear Lake would move on to play top-seeded West Side on Thursday, while Aberdeen would host the Soda Springs Cardinals.