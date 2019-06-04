BLACKFOOT – The Twin Falls Cowboys took full advantage of the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion team’s youth and inexperience as they completed a doubleheader sweep of the Broncos on Monday afternoon.
Just a short time after posting a 21-6 win over the Broncos in the first game of the double dip, the Cowboys came right back to shut the Broncos out by the final of 5-0 in the nightcap.
The Cowboys turned to pitcher Kolby Slagel, who only allowed a pair of Blackfoot hits in the five-inning shortened affair. The game was called due to darkness.
The Broncos played considerably better in the second game, as their pitchers were much more in control, allowing only six hits and giving up five runs. They also were able to strike out a total of 10 batters in the second game, compared to only two strikeouts registered by the Twin Falls pitchers.
The game was scoreless through two innings of play in Monday’s second game, before the Cowboys put together enough offense to plate three runs. Carson Walters did most of the damage for Twin Falls as he was able to drive in three of the five Cowboy runs in the evening game.
Despite getting some runners on base in the game, the Cowboys avoided giving up any runs in the contest, partly because they walked Jarod Gough with runners in scoring position on two occasions, keeping the Broncos’ best long ball threat from getting the Blackfoot nine back in the game.
The Cowboys scored their other two runs in the top of the fifth inning to close out the scoring for the game.
The Broncos continue to struggle with their youthful lineup, especially in key offensive situations. There is talent in the lineup and it seems like it will only be a matter of time before the offense breaks out of its woes and puts a big number up on the scoreboard.
The Broncos, with the doubleheader losses, saw their record drop to 0-4 on the season and will be on the road Thursday through Saturday.
The Broncos will be playing in the annual Minico ‘Wood Bat’ tournament and will play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., again on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch and then play a doubleheader on Saturday with times to be determined.