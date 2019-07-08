TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos AA Legion baseball team knew that the Twin Falls Blackhawks were a good team. They just didn’t think they were so good that they could no-hit the Broncos.
That was exactly what happened in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Monday afternoon when the Blackhawks used a pair of pitchers to not only shut out the Broncos, but throw a no-no in the process. The Blackhawks would eventually win the game by a 2-0 final score.
The Blackhawks sent out their starter Rosas and he did a job on the Broncos before reaching his pitch count with one out in the top of the seventh inning and being replaced by the Blackhawks’ best reliever in Funks.
The game was also a well-pitched contest by Bronco starter Jace Grimmett, who has slowly emerged as Blackfoot’s ace. Grimmett pitched five solid innings before giving way to Dosa Nappo in the bottom of the sixth inning. Grimmett struck out four in his time on the mound and other than giving up single runs in the bottom of the second and the bottom of the third innings, he was sterling on the mound. The slender right-hander was as solid as he could be for coach Liam Pope.
While Grimmett was busy throwing first-pitch strikes and staying ahead in the count for the majority of the game, (Grimmett threw 16 first-pitch strikes on the afternoon), he was also keeping the Blackhawks batters off the basepaths. Twin Falls only managed to get five hits on the afternoon, a much lower number than what the Broncos had been giving up in recent games. It was a very well-pitched game for the Broncos.
Offensively, the Broncos just could not figure out the Blackhawk pitchers. Sure, Rosas pitched very well, but so did his replacement Funks, after all neither one was giving an inch or a hit all afternoon.
The Broncos did pick up a couple of walks, one each by Grimmett and Carlos Pimentel and they did get on base when the Blackhawks committed an error, but it wasn’t enough to get into the game or to get on the scoreboard.
There just wasn’t any shining star offensively for the Broncos, although they were getting some good at-bats, nothing fell into play for the Broncos on a windy Monday afternoon.
Although the Broncos did get a pair of runners on base via the walk and there was the one error on the Blackhawks, Blackfoot never really mounted a threat in any inning offensively. The Blackhawks were just that good and give the Twin Falls crew credit for the no-hit masterpiece on the afternoon.
Grimmett pitched a game that the Broncos could have easily won, if they had been able to collect any hits at all on the afternoon. When they did get the bat on the ball, it went straight at a defensive player for Twin Falls. When they didn’t get the bat on the ball, it was one of the six strikeouts that Rosas registered on the day.
The Broncos still had a second game to play on Monday night, but results were not available before press time and that result will be printed on Wednesday.
The Broncos have a pair of doubleheaders remaining this week, as they will play at home on Wednesday and on Friday, with games at 4 and 6 p.m. both days before they get ready for Legion District play beginning next week.