BLACKFOOT – One of the best athletes at Blackfoot High School, Tyler Vance, has announced that he will be attending the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and will be accepting a scholarship to that school to play baseball.
The announcement came on Sunday afternoon during a gathering of friends, teammates, family and coaches at his parents’ home in Blackfoot.
A three-year starter for the Blackfoot High School baseball team, Vance has also played football for the Broncos, starting at cornerback and also performing kicking duties for the squad. Just a year ago, Vance also won the district track and field title as a long jumper, with only a couple of practices under his belt.
Vance has long been looking at College of Southern Idaho and between the athletic scholarship offered, which covers everything but housing and his academic scholarship, he has what amounts to a full-ride scholarship to attend school beginning in the fall.
The senior has been one of the best baseball players in the area, receiving first team honors during the always difficult High Country Conference season and has also been a member of the Blackfoot American Legion baseball team.
This past summer, Vance was named to the prestigious Baseball North West, which brings teams together from Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Montana and was one of the highest rated players who attended the week long Camp.
He is a player who has developed not only his everyday work ethic and abilities, but has also been able to develop power without losing his batting average.
According to school officials, Tyler Vance is “a great student, an incredible athlete and an even better person.”
With backing like that, Tyler Vance will go a long way in his pursuits as he leaves high school at the end of this year and heads to the next level of his athletic career. His ultimate hope will be to parlay his experience at CSI into a Division 1 program and from there, only time will tell.