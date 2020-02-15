IDAHO FALLS – After playing four games in six days, the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot were facing their fifth game in seven days and facing the top-ranked and undefeated team in 4A, the Bonneville Bees, with the district championship on the line Thursday.
That little bauble of a district championship trophy was not enough to keep the high energy that the Lady Broncos had been playing with the previous three games at the same high level it had been at for nearly a week. It wasn’t as if the girls weren’t playing hard, there probably isn’t a harder working or playing team around, they simply were running out of gas and energy and when you face a team the caliber of Bonneville, you need everything that you can muster to keep up with the talent that Bonneville can throw at you.
Bonneville, on the other hand was missing a starter in Brooklyn Cunningham, who was injured in the semifinal game on Monday when she tore an ACL for the second time in her playing career and watched the game from the sideline. It didn’t matter as you could see the Lady Broncos were out of gas and playing on fumes shortly after the game started.
Blackfoot was able to keep up for a while, only trailing by three at the end of the first quarter, but by the midway point of the second period, Bonneville was beginning to pull away.
The Bees quickly turned a 10-7 first quarter lead into a 28-15 lead by halftime and despite a couple of little spurts by the Lady Broncos, the game was all but over.
“It shows how talented our district is,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “I think Skyline could have been there (at state). (Bonneville’s) a great team. Hopefully, we’ll see them on (state championship) Saturday.”
The loss didn’t hurt Blackfoot’s chances, as they had clinched a berth at the state tournament in their previous game on Tuesday. The only thing that was determined by the Thursday game was where in the bracket the two teams would end up. Blackfoot will match up with Century, the same team they played in the first round a year ago, when the Lady Broncos extended the Century team to a close, 45-42 finish. Century was the top-ranked team a year ago and they went on to claim the title on championship Saturday at Nampa’s Ford Center.
The Broncos are hopeful that they can turn the tables on the Diamondbacks this year by beating them in the first round game on Thursday at Timberline High School.
The Lady Broncos are scheduled to play at 3 p.m., in the second game of the tournament.
Bonneville will play in the final game of the day on Thursday, tipping off at 8 p.m. and they will take on the Middleton Lady Vikings, the second place team from District 3 in the Treasure Valley.
BONNEVILLE 60, BLACKFOOT 41
Blackfoot 7 8 14 12--41
Bonneville 10 18 16 16--60
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 6, Isabelle Arave 3, Taylor Smith 3, Kianna Wright 6, Kristen Thomas 6, Gracie Andersen 4, Esperanza Vergara 4, Hadley Humpherys 9.
BONNEVILLE — Hannah Harker 7, Sadie Lott 19, Morgan Ehlert 3, Makayla Sorensen 6, Sydnee Hunt 6, Sage Leishman 19.