IDAHO FALLS – Neither rain nor snow nor a cold northern wind could deter the Blackfoot Broncos from their quest for the 2020 state 4A boys' soccer championship. Unfortunately, the Broncos were playing the Vallivue Falcons and not Mother Nature on Saturday afternoon and for every action that the Broncos had in store for the Falcons, the Falcons had something in store for the Broncos.
After 80 minutes of high intensity, fast-paced action, the Falcons found themselves on top of the scoreboard by a 4-1 margin, but it wasn't for lack of effort on the Broncos' part.
The Broncos were playing without starter Misa Reyna, who was injured in Friday's game against Canyon Ridge and there was no way he could go at full speed on Saturday.
In addition, there were a couple of players who were battling a stomach flu and were hampered with their energy levels through out the contest.
The Broncos flew out of the gate and notched a score in the first three minutes of the game to take a 1-0 lead. It would be the only lead the Broncos would have in the contest.
Vallivue, who had to battle through a play-in game against Skyline just to make the eight-team field of the tournament, came right back and connected on a score from a corner kick that caught both the Blackfoot defense and its standout goal keeper slightly off balance, and just like that it was a tie ball game at 1-1 and there was still 30 some odd minutes to play in the first half.
From that point, it was a defensive struggle for both teams as they moved the ball up and down the pitch, taking shots when they could and with the wind favoring Vallivue, it may have been inevitable that they would get another goal, this one coming just as the clock was winding down toward halftime.
“The boys played their hearts out today,” Bronco coach Liam Pope said. “If you would have told me before the game if I would take a 2-1 score at halftime, I would have taken it and know that we were in the game with a chance to win.”
The second half had the Broncos energized and on the move offensively, but an intercepted pass sent the ball the other way and one of the Falcons broke loose with the ball and the resulting shot suddenly gave the Falcons a 3-1 lead and the pressure was on the Broncos to answer.
Time was getting short and with about 10 minutes left in regulation, the Falcons found the back of the net once again and it was a 4-1 lead and time was running out on the Broncos.
“This is a fun group of players and they will remember this moment and it will hurt for a little while,” Pope said. “Ten or 20 or 30 years from now when they come back and visit the trophy case at Blackfoot High School and see this trophy in there with their names on it, it will bring back fond memories and a lot of pride for what they have accomplished.”
As the clock wound down to zero and the players on Vallivue's side of the field erupted in joy, there were tears on the faces of the Broncos, but there needn't have been.
The Broncos lost only two games on the season, one in the state finals against Vallivue and the other to Thunder Ridge, who was in the 5A state finals at the same time the Broncos were playing.