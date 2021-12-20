BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot star infielder Victoria ‘Vic” Agado has signed her letter of intent to take her skills to the next level.
The fortunate university is Avila University of Kansas City, Mo.
Agado, who has been primarily a second baseman for the Lady Broncos, has been a four-year player for the Lady Broncos and is expected to be one of the stalwarts of this year’s team which is going to be trying to make it to back-to-back state tournaments.
Agado will be studying radiology while at Avila University.
Avila head coach “Charlie” Kennedy is excited to have Vic attending Avila and anticipates a very good career for her as she moves into the college game.
“We know she can play defense and has a good eye at the plate,” Kennedy said. “She can hit and hit for power which is something we are looking for in our program. We welcome Vic to Avila and know she will have a great career with us.”
The daughter of Orlando and Laura Agado, “Vic” will be heading off to college sometime in August to get ready for the school year and her new venture into collegiate athletics.
She received a very good package that combined with the family’s budget for her will be sufficient to get her through the four-year program that she is interested in.
“It was very important for me to get into a four-year school, so there isn’t the worry of what to do after two years and whether or not I might have to move and so forth,” Agado said. “I like that Avila is a four-year school, they have a good softball program, and I will have a chance to play right away. I also like the coaches and the players that I have met and talked to on the phone. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life at Avila University.”