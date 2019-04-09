Monday night’s game between Texas Tech and Virginia may not have been one for the ages, but it was a pretty darn good game.
On the one hand you had one of the teams that make the ACC one of the bluebloods of college basketball — after all, they have to play week in and week out with the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisville and North Carolina State, all past NCAA champions.
On the other hand, you have Texas Tech, scrambling to become one of the elite, hailing from the Big 12 Conference.
Both teams had one thing in common, they were both looking for their first national title in the Big Dance, the annual race to win a NCAA title in March Madness.
They couldn’t get it done in the standard 40 minutes of time, even though Virginia had built a double-digit lead in the second half, the Red Raiders just kept coming back and the two teams found themselves in overtime.
That is when the defensive minded Cavaliers, coached by Tony Bennett, put their defense to the test and they would force enough mistakes to take the game and the title by the final of 85-77.
It was the heroics of a pair of players from Virginia that made it all happen, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter.
It was Hunter that drilled a three-pointer with 14 second remaining in regulation to force the overtime, and then the shooting of Guy who spurred the Cavaliers to their win.
The credit all goes to the coach, according to his players.
“He always says never get too high, never get too low,” Hunter said of Bennett. “If you have a bad game, you’re going to come back in the next one. If you have a great game, just continue to stay on that streak. Guys like Kyle, Ty, myself, we have great confidence in ourselves and we’re going to play through adversity, no matter what.”
Virginia was one of three ACC teams to earn number one seeds going into the tournament, but they were the only one who survived to advance to the Final Four and give themselves a chance at the national title.
Kyle Guy was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament for the Cavaliers.
With the win, Virginia already finds itself with a target on its back as two different Las Vegas oddsmakers have already installed them as the favorites to repeat as champions. Both outlets have installed the Cavaliers as 7-1 favorites to win it all, followed by Duke and Kentucky, both rated as 8-1 second choices.