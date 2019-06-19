BLACKFOOT – With the U.S. Open finishing up last week and the annual George Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament set at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Friday and Saturday, it is only fitting that we pay tribute to one of the finest golfers who ever set foot in Blackfoot.
George Von Elm was a lot more than just the guy who lends his name to the tournament, he was actually one of the greats in the game, especially during the all-important “Amateur Era,” where the amateurs like Bobby Jones were the most revered golfers in the world.
Those amateurs, Von Elm included, were the golfers that the fans of the game came out to see. In fact — and this is in pre-Tiger Woods days mind you — over 10,000 fans flocked to see the final of the 1926 U. S. Amateur in Short Hill, N.J., in the finals. The crowd erupted in cheers when Von Elm won the match over Bobby Jones, one of the most revered and respected golfers in the world, and won the title.
This was a year in which Bobby Jones had already won the British Open and the U.S. Open as an amateur and was generally considered the best golfer in the world.
Von Elm did not have a bad year in 1926 himself. He was a member of the winning U.S. team that defeated the British in the annual Walker Cup and he finished in a tie for third in the Britsh Open. The tie was with none other than Walter Hagen, one of the greatest professional golfers of the era.
There is no doubt that Von Elm was one of the greats and Blackfoot is blessed to have had him serve as the club professional from 1957-1960.
The Von Elm saga began in 1901, when he was born in Salt Lake City. While still in high school, Von Elm won the prestigious Utah Amateur.
By the 1920s, amateur golf was in its heyday, and amateur golf was much more popular than the professional game.
There were more amateur events than professional events and most of them were centered around match play tournaments than they were stroke play. The Masters tournament hadn’t even been thought of yet, but was only a few years away, and the professionals often had to take a back seat to the amateurs.
It is expected that there will be close to 120 golfers that will tee things up for the Von Elm tournament on Friday morning with tee times starting around 8:30 a.m.
Defending champion Lee Reed will be among the golfers who have entered and there are always a few of the past champions in the field seeking a second title of their own.
This is a perfect time to visit the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course and watch some amazing golfers as they go after the top prize in the season’s most prestigious golf tournament.