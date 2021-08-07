IDAHO FALLS – The 110th Annual War Bonnet Round-Up kicked off its 2021 run at Sandy Downs Thursday night with fireworks, fast times, tough rough stock and surprise finishes.
Mix in an appearance by Gov. Brad Little, world champion cowboys and cowgirls, and spectacular rodeo clowns and bull fighters and you had a great opening night of action.
The rodeo action kicked off with the popular steer wrestling and the featured star cowboy was the Reserve World Champion Stetson Jorgensen and he drew applause and cheers from across the arena as the sellout crowd rose to its feet to see Jorgensen and his horse “Mable” perform. Stetson didn’t disappoint as he tied for the best time of the night, a 5.4 on a tough steer.
It wasn’t good enough to take the lead in the event, much to the dismay of the crowd on hand, but it did get him into a four-way tie for fourth with Chet Boren, Rylie Jason Clemons and Clay Lloyd.
Next up would the the breakaway roping for the ladies and much like it has across the nation, the event has turned into the fastest rodeo event everywhere you may travel. Times regularly dip under three seconds and the Sandy Downs arena was so fast on Thursday night that there were 10 cowgirls that broke the three-second barrier and with two more performances remaining.
Leading the way with a time of 2.2 seconds were Sarah Morrissey and Samantha Fulton. In third is Oaklie Sanders with a 2.3 second time, fourth is Sarah Verheilst with 2.6 and Haven Jones posted a 2.7 second time. Megan Burbidge, Jennifer Casey and Amanda Coleman all had a time of 2.8 seconds while the top ten was rounded out by Grace Felton and Martha Angelone with a 2.9 second time.
In the saddle bronc riding, it was a pair of Wright brothers who made their way to the top. Jesse Wright used a re-ride aboard Boogers Pet, a well-known bronc that has appeared at the NFR and Wright posted a time of 85.5 points to take the lead. Right behind was Spencer Wright with a score of 82, while Johnny Espeland finished with a 79 for third. In fourth Joaquin Real with a 77 and Riggin Smith had a 62 for fifth place.
Team roping was next up and the team of Chaz Kananen and Colby Siddoway broke the four second mark with a 3.9 to take the lead. In second was Jared Parke and Jaylen Eldridge with a time of 4.8 seconds. In third with a time of 4.9 was the team of Hagen Peterson and Jake Nielson. Fourth was Kal Fuller and Cullen Teller with a time of 6.1 seconds while Brodi Jones and Jason Warner finished in fifth with a time of 6.3 seconds.
Bareback riding was the next exciting event on the evening’s program.
Mason Clements took full advantage of his opportunity aboard a tough horse in Bambino Vold to post a score of 86.5 and grab the lead. In second was Colton Clemons, a former Idaho State High School Champion who had a nice score of 85. Clemons went to Firth High School. In third was Leighton Berry with a score of 84 while Taylor Broussard posted an 82 to hold down fourth place. Trenten Montero finished up in fifth place with a score of 81.5 points.
There was a tie for sixth between Clay Stone and Cole Franks, both of whom posted scores of 78.
Tie down roping proved to be very tough on Thursday and it was the ropers who participated in the slack performance in the afternoon that showed up in a big way.
The top four times all came from the slack, led by Cy Eames with a fast time of 8.0 seconds. In second we find Trevor Scott with a time of 8.2 seconds and in third is one of this year’s top Idaho high school performers in Brey Yore who had a nice 8.3 second time. Fourth was Justin Brinkerhoff who pushed to four the number of ropers who broke the nine second barrier.
The barrel racing was fast and furious and just proved that you had to have a fast horse and a top rider to crack the top ten. Quickest of the quick was Dona Rule with at time of 16.96 seconds and she was followed in second by Destri Devenport with a time of 17.00 seconds flat. In third we find Jimmie Smith with a time of 17.03 and in fourth is Italy Sheehan with a time of 17.13. Blythe Beshears was next with at time of 17.14 while Steely Steiner posted a 17.17 second time.
Next up was Michelle Alley with a time of 17.19 and Jennifer Kalafatic had a time of 17.21. Rounding out the top ten was Shelby Bates and Ashley Castleberry, both with a time of 17.24 seconds.
Rodeos always save the best for last and of course it is the bull riding event and what a great field of riders were assembled by the War Bonnet Round-Up.
You had the first, second and third place finishers from last week’s Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Rylan Wright, Tim Bingham and Rawley Johnson all in the lineup. Also there was the World Champion Collegiate Bull Rider in Tristen Hutchings and many others with credentials that would fill up a page of newsprint.
None of them were able to last the eight seconds to post a score and while they may all have had an excuse, it wasn’t what the fans wanted to see.
It ended up being a former Idaho State High School Bull Riding champion from Challis in Pete Bradshaw who posted the one and only qualified ride of the night and he would carry the score of 68 points into the Friday Night performance with a chance to win it all.
Rawley Johnson drew a bull that has never been ridden before and the bull’s record remained intact as does the once ridden bull ‘Brand -741 that Tristen Hutchings drew to ride. Those cowboys will be back in action soon to try and change those records on a pair of very good bulls.