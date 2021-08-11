IDAHO FALLS – The 2021 War Bonnet Round-Up is in the books for another year and results have now been posted.

BAREBACK RIDING

1. Mason Clements Bambino Vold 86.5 $4,618

2. Colton Clemens Lion Scratch 85 $3,640

3. Kaycee Feild Dirty Looks 84.5 $2,617

4. Leighton Berry Glacier Bay 84 $1,693

5. Orin Larsen Party Girl 83 $1,077

6. Taylor Broussard Crazy Alice 82 $770

7. Trenten Montero Party Girl 81.5 $616

8. Ty Breuer I’m A Winner 80.5 $462

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

1. Blaise Freeman Onion Ring 86 $2,281

2. Jesse Wright Boogers Pet 85.5 $1,749

3. Jack Bentz Joker Poker 85 $1,293

4. Spencer Wright Spanish Onion 82 $837

5. Kade Bruno Twisted Tea 81 $532

6. Johnny Espeland Whiskey Whispers 79 $380

7. Joaquin Real Harry’s Girl 77 $304

8. Mitch Pollock Kamikazee Wino 76.5 $228

BULL RIDING

1. Ruger Piva Brand 703 86.5 $2,989

2. Shad Winn Ols Tubs Riggs 85 $2,387

3. Jake Frost Jambalaya 78 $1,871

4. Pete Bradshaw Mailbox Slayer 68 $1,355

STEER WRESTLING

1. Ty Erickson 4.0 $2,193

1. Ben Carson 4.0 $2,193

3. Corey Rogers 4.1 $1,581

3. Kyler Dick 4.1 $1,581

5. Josh Garner 4.3 $1,122

6. Brant Reynolds 4.6 $663

6. Ringo Robinson 4.6 $663

8. Mike McGinn 4.8 $204

TEAM ROPING

1. Chaz Kanamen/Colby Siddoway 3.9 $2,784

2. Jared Parke/Jaylen Eldridge 4.8 $2,051

2. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch 4.8 $2,051

2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison 4.8 $2,051

2. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler 4.8 $2.051

6. Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen 4.9 $1,319

7. Jade Stoddard/ Sid Sporer 5.9 $1.026

8. Kal Fuller / Cullen Teller 6.1 $733

9. Brodi Jones / Jason Warner 6.3 $440

10. Rob Webb / Matt Williams 6.7 $147

TIE DOWN ROPING

1. Cody Craig 7.4 $2,563

2. Cy Eames 8.0 $2,293

3. Trevor Scott 8.2 $2,023

4. Brey Yore 8.3 $1,754

5. Macon Murphy 8.4 $1,484

6. Ty Harris 8.6 $1,214

7. Justin Brinkerhoff 8.7 $809

7. Bo Pickett 8.7 $809

9. Matt Shiozawa 9.1 $270

9. Drake Wycherley 9.1 $270

BARREL RACING

1. Dona Rule 16.96 $2,705

2. Destri Davenport 17.00 $2,300

3. Jimmie Smith 17.03 $1,894

4. Italy Sheehan 17.13 $1,623

5. Blythe Beshears 17.14 $1,353

6. Steely Steiner 17.17 $947

7. Michelle Alley 17.19 $676

8. Sue Smith 17.20 $541

9. Jennifer Kalafatic 17.21 $473

10. Meka Farr 17.22 $406

11. Marcie Wilson 17.23 $338

12. Shelby Bates 17.24 $135

12. Ashley Castleberry 17.24 $135

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1. Madison, Outhier 2.0 $4,249

2. Samantha Fulton 2.2 $3,080

2. Sara Horrisey 2.2 $3,080

4. Oaklie Sanders 2.3 $2.124

5. Brooke Winward 2.4 $1,700

6. Sarah Verheilst 2.6 $1,168

6. Cally Hardwick 2.6 $1,168

8. Haven Jones 2.7 $903

8. Bradi Good 2.7 $903

10. Megan Burbidge 2.8 $584

10. Jennifer Casey 2.8 $584

10. Amanda Coleman 2.8 $584

10. Codilyn McPherson 2.8 $584

14. Grace Felton 2.9 $177

14. Martha Angelone 2.9 $174

14. Brooke Hirschy 2.9 $174

