IDAHO FALLS – The 2021 War Bonnet Round-Up is in the books for another year and results have now been posted.
BAREBACK RIDING
1. Mason Clements Bambino Vold 86.5 $4,618
2. Colton Clemens Lion Scratch 85 $3,640
3. Kaycee Feild Dirty Looks 84.5 $2,617
4. Leighton Berry Glacier Bay 84 $1,693
5. Orin Larsen Party Girl 83 $1,077
6. Taylor Broussard Crazy Alice 82 $770
7. Trenten Montero Party Girl 81.5 $616
8. Ty Breuer I’m A Winner 80.5 $462
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1. Blaise Freeman Onion Ring 86 $2,281
2. Jesse Wright Boogers Pet 85.5 $1,749
3. Jack Bentz Joker Poker 85 $1,293
4. Spencer Wright Spanish Onion 82 $837
5. Kade Bruno Twisted Tea 81 $532
6. Johnny Espeland Whiskey Whispers 79 $380
7. Joaquin Real Harry’s Girl 77 $304
8. Mitch Pollock Kamikazee Wino 76.5 $228
BULL RIDING
1. Ruger Piva Brand 703 86.5 $2,989
2. Shad Winn Ols Tubs Riggs 85 $2,387
3. Jake Frost Jambalaya 78 $1,871
4. Pete Bradshaw Mailbox Slayer 68 $1,355
STEER WRESTLING
1. Ty Erickson 4.0 $2,193
1. Ben Carson 4.0 $2,193
3. Corey Rogers 4.1 $1,581
3. Kyler Dick 4.1 $1,581
5. Josh Garner 4.3 $1,122
6. Brant Reynolds 4.6 $663
6. Ringo Robinson 4.6 $663
8. Mike McGinn 4.8 $204
TEAM ROPING
1. Chaz Kanamen/Colby Siddoway 3.9 $2,784
2. Jared Parke/Jaylen Eldridge 4.8 $2,051
2. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch 4.8 $2,051
2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison 4.8 $2,051
2. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler 4.8 $2.051
6. Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen 4.9 $1,319
7. Jade Stoddard/ Sid Sporer 5.9 $1.026
8. Kal Fuller / Cullen Teller 6.1 $733
9. Brodi Jones / Jason Warner 6.3 $440
10. Rob Webb / Matt Williams 6.7 $147
TIE DOWN ROPING
1. Cody Craig 7.4 $2,563
2. Cy Eames 8.0 $2,293
3. Trevor Scott 8.2 $2,023
4. Brey Yore 8.3 $1,754
5. Macon Murphy 8.4 $1,484
6. Ty Harris 8.6 $1,214
7. Justin Brinkerhoff 8.7 $809
7. Bo Pickett 8.7 $809
9. Matt Shiozawa 9.1 $270
9. Drake Wycherley 9.1 $270
BARREL RACING
1. Dona Rule 16.96 $2,705
2. Destri Davenport 17.00 $2,300
3. Jimmie Smith 17.03 $1,894
4. Italy Sheehan 17.13 $1,623
5. Blythe Beshears 17.14 $1,353
6. Steely Steiner 17.17 $947
7. Michelle Alley 17.19 $676
8. Sue Smith 17.20 $541
9. Jennifer Kalafatic 17.21 $473
10. Meka Farr 17.22 $406
11. Marcie Wilson 17.23 $338
12. Shelby Bates 17.24 $135
12. Ashley Castleberry 17.24 $135
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. Madison, Outhier 2.0 $4,249
2. Samantha Fulton 2.2 $3,080
2. Sara Horrisey 2.2 $3,080
4. Oaklie Sanders 2.3 $2.124
5. Brooke Winward 2.4 $1,700
6. Sarah Verheilst 2.6 $1,168
6. Cally Hardwick 2.6 $1,168
8. Haven Jones 2.7 $903
8. Bradi Good 2.7 $903
10. Megan Burbidge 2.8 $584
10. Jennifer Casey 2.8 $584
10. Amanda Coleman 2.8 $584
10. Codilyn McPherson 2.8 $584
14. Grace Felton 2.9 $177
14. Martha Angelone 2.9 $174
14. Brooke Hirschy 2.9 $174