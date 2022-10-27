The first round of the football playoffs begin Friday. Here are the top storylines to watch for as the action heats up.
In 5A, Rigby looks to be back on track after last week’s impressive 42-0 win over rival Madison.
The Trojans (7-2) have won two straight games after a stunning loss to Highland and finish as the district’s No. 2 seed, which means no first-round bye.
Coach Armando Gonzalez said that not having a bye is probably a good thing for this team, which is relatively young and getting better every week.
Rigby will host Owyhee (5-4) Friday at 7 p.m. Owyhee won its last two games to earn a playoff berth.
Also of note, if it’s playoff time, then it’s time for the Red Devils. As has become tradition at Rigby, if the team makes the playoffs it adds a pitchfork to its helmet logo as an homage to the school’s original Red Devil mascot.
The 4A District 6 race was always supposed to be competitive so it’s no surprise there was a three-way tie for second place and five of the six teams made the playoffs.
It’s also no surprise that two-time defending state champion Skyline (6-3) was the team at the top of the standings at the end of the regular season after holding off Shelley last week.
Can the Grizzlies 3-peat?
They will get an interesting first-round test when they take on Bonneville at Holt Arena (8:15 p.m. start).
The Bees (3-6) handed Skyline its only conference loss of the season.
The district gets another head-to-head matchup as Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest.
The Broncos (5-4) have had a rollercoaster season, snapping a four-game losing streak with two wins to end the regular season to earn a postseason berth.
Hillcrest (5-4) enters the playoffs having won four of its last five games with the only loss a 14-10 outcome against 5A Madison.
The Broncos won the regular-season matchup with the Knights 21-6 back on Sept. 9.
Shelley (4-5) is at Emmett (7-2), which finished second in the Southern Idaho Conference and has won seven of its past eight games with the lone loss coming at No. 1 Bishop Kelly.
The Russets had a four-game win streak in the middle of the season, but fell to Hillcrest and Skyline the last two games of the regular season.
Top-seeded Sugar-Salem earned a bye in the 3A playoffs, while Teton and South Fremont each earned home games.
The Cougars (6-3) beat Teton during the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed out of the district, but enter the playoffs having lost two straight.
They’ll face a Kimberly (7-2) team that’s among scoring leaders in 3A at nearly 41 points per game.
South Fremont hosts Kimberly at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Teton (6-2) hosts Marsh Valley (3-5), which has a two-game win streak entering the playoffs, including a win over South Fremont.
Perennial 2A power North Fremont looks to rebound from a shaky end to the regular season.
The Huskies (6-2) beat Ririe to end the regular season, but dropped their previous two games without scoring a point.
They will play a Soda Springs (3-6) team that finished fourth in the Southeast Idaho Conference and gives up nearly 37 points per game.
The game is 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena.
Conference champion Firth (6-2) has a bye.
In 8-man competition, Butte County (5-2) is back in the 1AD1 playoffs despite a loss to Grace in the regular-season finale.
The Pirates host Lapwai (5-3) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Watersprings (4-3) features one of the area’s top athletes in Jrew Plocher and opens the playoffs by hosting Camas County (6-2) at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.