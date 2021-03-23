TERRETON – The Firth Cougars and Lady Cougars ventured north to Terreton to participate in the West Jefferson Invitational track and field meet and they were set to take on nine challengers.
It was a usual early season track meet, where not everyone is at top shape and still working on things and coaches trying to see what they have for a team and where the pieces are going to fit as the season proceeds forward.
One thing stood out with the Firth Cougars, both boys and girls. They could be very special on both teams and they appear to be picking up right where they left off in 2019, before COVID-19 changed the world that we all live in.
Last year was supposed to be special as the Lady Cougars were going to go for their third straight 4 X 400 relay state championships, although it was going to be with two new members. This year, they are still going for three in a row, but now, only senior Cassi Robbins returns and they must build around the talented sprinter.
From the looks of things, that may not be a big challenge afterall, but it remains to be seen what other schools will have for the Lady Cougars.
If the results posted are any indication, Firth will be strong on both teams as they both posted team wins by a wide margin.
Here are the team scores as they turned out:
Boys’ Team scores:
Firth 120
Teton 109.5
Grace 96.5
West Jefferson 79
Butte County 78
Bear Lake 65
North Fremont 50
Ririe 48
Mackay 19
Clark County 4
Girls’ Team scores:
Firth 163.5
Teton 123.5
North Fremont 88
Bear Lake 64
Ririe 60.5
Butte County 55
West Jefferson 38
Grace 16.5
Mackay 3
Individual Firth Boys’ Results:
100 Meter Dash
2. Angel Arriaga 12.20
5. Derek Adams
200 Meter Dash
5. Angel Arriaga 25.56
400 Meter Dash
10. Levi Robbins 1:01.74
800 Meter Run
3. Nathaniel Frame 2:15.91
1600 Meter Run
4. Nathaniel Frame 5:02.68
3200 Meter Run
3. Nathaniel Frame 10:55.90
110 Meter Hurdles
3. Elijah Hyde 19.26
4. Kyle Jacobsen 19.37
300 Meter Hurdles
7. Jason Fielding 57.43
4 X 100 Meter Relay
1. Firth 49.65
( Derek Adams, Beau White, Bridger Jolley, Jason Tucker)
4 X 200 Meter Relay
2. Firth 1:40.30
( Mitch Harrison, Angel Arriaga, Derek Adams, Brigham Esplin)
4 X 400 Meter Relay
4. Firth 4:27.93
( Levi Robbins, Cooper Belnap, Brad Fielding, Sayer Leavitt)
Medley Relay
4. Firth 4:58.56
( Kaden Malone, Bridger Jolley, Sayer Leavitt, Parker Bales)
Shot Put
6. Jason Tucker 38-07.00
Discus
13. Jason Tucker 87-01
High Jump
2. Elijah Hyde 5-08
3. Aaron Daniels 5-08
5. Austin Jacobsen 5-06
Pole Vault
2. Kyle Jacobsen 8.50
4. Brigham Esplin 8.50
Long Jump
13. Kamren Longhurst 16-11
Triple Jump
6. Austin Jacobsen 37-00.5
Girls’ Individual Events:
100 Meter Dash
1. Cassi Robbins 13.43
2. Addison Trent 14.03
4. Nicole McKinnon 14.65
5. Kiley Mecham 14.68
200 Meter Dash
1. Cassi Robbins 28.21
2. Addison Trent 29.23
3. Kiley Mecham 30.04
400 Meter Dash
1. Cassi Robbins 1:02.59
800 Meter Run
(none)
1600 Meter Run
(none)
3200 Meter Run
(none)
100 Meter Hurdles
5. Daytona Folkman 19.71
300 Meter Hurdles
(none)
4 X 100 Meter Relay
(none)
4 X 200 Meter Relay
2. Firth 2:06.02
4 X 400 Meter Relay
1. Firth 4:25.66
( Cassi Robbins, Nicole McKinnon, Kiley Mecham, Addison Trent)
Medley Relay
(none)
Shot Put
1. Kirsten Jolley 29-08
6. Karlee Reynolds 27-00
Discus
1. Nicole McKinnon 93-04.5
2. Karlee Reynolds 88-03
4. Kirsten Jolley 77-04
High Jump
1. Tara Butler 4-10
Pole Vault
1. Tara Butler 7-00
Long Jump
2. Addison Trent 14-09.75
Triple Jump
2. Daytona Folkman 30-10.50
4. Kiley Mecham 29-07.5