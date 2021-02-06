TERRETON – The Firth Lady Cougars have saved their best basketball for the end of the season.
They have been so good in fact, that they upset the No. 1 2A team in the state last week when they beat Ririe, came back with a solid effort in a win over North Fremont to start the district tournament, and when facing the second-seeded West Jefferson Lady Panthers held a two-point lead with time running out.
Then came the unthinkable. Carlee Johnson’s running shot for West J from just inside of half-court went through the basket to spoil what would have been a celebration by all of the Firth fans in attendance. Instead, it was the hometown crowd who got to do the celebrating as the score on the scoreboard moved to 41 for West J and 40 for Firth.
It was the kind of finish you only dream about for Johnson and the Lady Panthers, while the Lady Cougars could only offer congratulations to the winners.
“My girls fought the whole game long to get that lead,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. We played great defense and you just couldn’t have expected that a shot like that would go in.”
Firth had held a three-point lead with under a minute remaining in the game, when West Jefferson was able to hit a three to tie the score at 38.
The Lady Panthers then fouled senior Cassi Robbins of Firth with about six seconds remaining. Robbins calmly went to the free throw line and sank both of her free throws to give the Lady Cougars the lead at 40-38.
The rest is history as Johnson’s miracle shot sent the Lady Panthers to Saturday’s game against the top seed and #1 team in the state in Ririe on Saturday night.
The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, were forced to regroup and be ready for a game on Saturday as well, but they would be taking on North Fremont, a team they had just beaten on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars had beaten the Lady Huskies for the third time this year and now were being asked to beat them one more time to get another shot at the Nuclear Conference title with a Monday game against either West Jefferson or Ririe.
It won’t get any easier from there as it is now a win-or-go-home situation. Games could follow on Tuesday, Wednesday, and even possibly on Thursday as long as they win.
WEST JEFFERSON 41, FIRTH 40
Firth 10 11 11 8 — 40
West Jefferson 11 11 6 13 — 41
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Kiley Mecham 6, Bridget Leslie 7, Nicole Mckinnon 4, Megan Jolley 5, Hailey Barker 12.
WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 8, Carlee Johnson 5, Lacey Dalling 3, Kimbur Mecham 14, McKenna Neville 5, Cambree Hall 4.