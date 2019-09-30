ABERDEEN – In a game that has traditionally determined the winner of the South East Idaho Conference, West Side used its dominating defense and timely offense to down the Aberdeen Tigers on Saturday night by the final score of 24-0.
West Side led just 8-0 going into the fourth quarter, but scored twice in the final period Saturday to beat the Tigers.
The game was pushed back a day due to scheduling conflicts for Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin.
Jaxon Moser ran for two touchdowns for West Side, the second of which finally gave the Pirates a two-score lead and some breathing room in the fourth quarter.
“The kids executed very well,” West Side coach Tyson Moser said. “They followed the game plan. Aberdeen is a good team, it’s a tough place to play. We struggled in the first half a little bit, but executed a lot better the second half.”
While Aberdeen began the season with a dominating win over American Falls opening week, they have struggled through four straight defeats, some of them games that the Tigers expected not only to win but to dominate.
Consecutive losses to Declo, North Fremont, Bear Lake and now West Side have the Tigers in the position of not making the state playoffs for the first time in many years. The Tigers will need to rebound in a big way the final three games of the season as they play Marsing and conclude with conference opponents Soda Springs and Malad. They will need wins, especially against their conference opponents in order to make the playoffs.
Next up for the Tigers will be a home contest against Marsing in two weeks time, Oct. 11, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.