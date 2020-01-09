WESTON – Disaster struck in the early going of the game between Aberdeen and West Side when star point guard and one of the Lady Tigers’ best players went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.
Yasmin Ortiz of Aberdeen was injured and, according to Tiger coach Ryan Wahlen, it appeared to be a very serious knee injury. A complete examination was to be done on Thursday and results are pending.
As a result, the game — at least on the Aberdeen side — appeared somewhat disjointed and ragged and that allowed the West Side Lady Pirates to control the tempo and eventually the outcome. West Side would prevail by a final score of 58-53.
“West Side played hard all night and deserved to win,” Wahlen said. “I did a poor job of coaching the kids and preparing them.”
With Ortiz on the sideline, the rhythm and flow of the game was out of whack and that allowed West Side to double team more often, creating turnovers that Aberdeen just couldn’t adjust to and overcome.
The Lady Tigers kept the game close throughout the first half, but when the adjustments made by West Side had a chance to be implemented in the third quarter, things quickly changed.
Tied at intermission at 29, the Lady Tigers had no answer for the Lady Pirates in the third period, when West Side outscored Aberdeen 14-6 and the rest was just clock management.
The Lady Tigers tried to make a run at the Lady Pirates, but they just ran out of time on the clock to get the job done. Aberdeen did outscore West Side in the fourth and final period 18-15, but it was simply too little, too late to make a difference.
Next up for Aberdeen will be a conference game at Bear Lake that will have a major impact on the conference standings, a crucial game in Aberdeen’s hopes for a regular season conference title for the Lady Tigers.
WEST SIDE 58, ABERDEEN 53
West Side 15 14 14 15 — 58
Aberdeen 14 15 6 18 — 53
West Side — Kajsia Fuller 24, Jocie Phillips 13, Madalyn Barzee 13, Natalie Lemmon 7, Kenlee Nance 7.
Aberdeen — Ellie Watson 16, Hope Driscoll 11, Courtney Phillips 8, Hernandez 8, Colungo 5, Serna 4, Peck 1.