REXBURG –Back in August, when the 2020 prep football season started, a lot of teams were just happy to be playing and hoping they would be able to get most of the season in without too many disruptions due to COVID-19.
When the West Side Pirates and the Firth Cougars got together Saturday afternoon at the new Madison Stadium, it was the culmination of a great year of football for both teams. In a lot of people’s eyes, both teams were deserving of the championship, if for no other reason than what they had to go through just to make this final game for the state 2A title.
West Side was the defending champion, fresh from last year’s unbeaten season, and they were the favorites, complete with a second undefeated season and a roster stocked full of returning starters and players who had so much experience.
Firth was definitely the underdog, with a roster that had 15 sophomores and another 10 freshmen on it, with a sprinking of seniors and juniors who played, but the strength of the squad was in their youth and the talent those two classes of players brought to the team.
They had taken their lumps, learning a lot along the way and getting better with each and every game that they played.
Sure, they had opened the season with a 33-6 loss to these same West Side Pirates, and there was the closer game against an unbeaten, at the time, North Fremont Huskies. Toss in a three-point loss to a 3A South Fremont team that was undefeated at the time as well, but ended up as the third place finisher in all of 3A football a couple of weeks ago, and you could tell that Firth is the rising star in 2A football.
Whether they were ready to take on West Side is another story and only 48 minutes of football was going to tell anybody if this was to be that kind of story.
One thing was for sure and that was both teams were going to lace up their cleats and take to the new synthetic surface at Madison High School and give it a shot at winning the blue trophy awarded to the winning team of an expected great game.
West Side won the coin toss and deferred, choosing instead to give the ball to Firth for the opening series and the game got underway.
The first series was perhaps an indication of what was about to come.
The Cougars came out and with a mixture of passing and running, moved the ball down the field, overcoming a couple of penalties along the way and found themselves close to the 50 yard line before the drive began to stall.
Turning the ball over on downs, the Pirates set up shop and began to do what they do so well, pound the ball down the throats of their opposition. It wasn’t that easy, but it was successful. It wasn’t easy, but then again perfect seasons rarely end perfectly and they make you play the games for a reason. It didn’t happen quickly, but at 4:25 of the first quarter, the Pirates got what they were after, a 4-yard TD run from Cage Brokens and when they missed the extra point, they held the lead 6-0 over Firth.
That is when Firth had a hiccup and a bit of self-doubt or so it would seem.
Accepting the kickoff, the Cougars found themselves in a bit of trouble. They had a good run-back, but couldn’t move the ball, eventually punting and the Pirates took over on their own 48 yard line.
Seconds later, at 2:15 of the first quarter, quarterback Blaize Brown found Brokens open and hit him with a beautiful pass that Brokens hauled in and took it into the end zone for a quick six points and with the extra point, it was suddenly 13-0 and the hopes for a tight contest suddenly seemed a far reach for both teams.
The two teams then exchanged punts without much offense and the Cougars had the ball. They started to move but back-to-back penalties and a couple of short yardage plays had them punting for a second time, midway through the second period.
That is when West Side showed just how explosive it could be.
With a mix-up in the defensive backfield, Brown found another wide open receiver in Bryler Shurtliff and hit him in stride for a 43-yard touchdown that pushed the score out to 19-0. The extra point was missed once again, but the Pirates were in front by three touchdowns and the Cougars were backed up on their heels.
The two teams pushed each other a bit on the ensuing possessions, but neither team was able to get anything going and the two teams went to halftime with West Side leading 19-0 and the Cougars ready to get settled and strike back at their first opportunity.
They were still in the game and had shown they could play with the defending champions, but they needed to get going and quickly, before things did get out of hand.
The Cougars kicked off to start the second half and went to work. They stopped the Pirates, getting the ball in good field position and started back to work.
They picked up a few first downs and were moving the ball down the field, eating up some of the clock in the process, simply playing Cougar football. Maybe all they needed was a chance to collect their thoughts and a fresh start in the second half.
In Pirate territory, the Cougars faced a fourth down and went for broke. The Pirates stood tall on defense and stopped the Firth play, taking over the ball and they went right to work.
A long pass play put them in scoring territory and the Pirates wasted little time in getting the job done.
Brown would hand the ball off to Cage Brokens on the 11 yard line and the powerful running back did the rest, carrying the ball into the end zone for another score and the Pirates went for two. With Christian Plancarte getting the call, he hurtled into the end zone and just like that, the Pirates were up 27-0 and kicking off again. This all happened with only 5:12 remaining in the third quarter.
The bad thing for the Cougars was that they were down four touchdowns and forced to try and make something happen as time was beginning to run out on their efforts.
Getting the ball back for Firth only seemed to fire up the Pirates’ defense even more and they were pinning their ears back coming hard with a rush on each and every play. They forced a turnover by the Cougars, one of four on the game, and went right back to work as the game moved into the fourth and final period of play.
With only 10:35 remaining in the contest, the Pirates struck gold once again, this time it was Brown who called his own number, getting a one-yard touchdown and with the point after kick blocked, they led the game by a 33-0 score and for all intents and purposes, the contest was over.
West Side would get one more score in the fourth period, but it was a meaningless touchdown, when Brler Shurtliff intercepted Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez and took the ball back 67 yards for the score. Once again, the kick was not good and the Pirates were ahead by 39-0 and the scoring in the game was finished.
“We’ve had a target on our back all year, being the No. 1 seed, and these kids have handled it really well,” West Side coach Tyson Moser said. “I’m really proud of them for being hungry and wanting to come back and repeat because, sometimes, it’s pretty easy to to be complacent with the one you won last year.”
Two minutes into his postgame scrum with reporters after his fourth state title, Moser was deep into his analysis about all the nitty-gritty of the game — still in his coaching psyche as he explained defensive adjustments and Firth’s scheme and why West Side quarterback Blaize Brown had such a good day throwing the ball.
Then he was blindsided. Like he was the naive punt returner who forgot to call a fair catch, a herd of Pirates charged at Moser and leveled their coach. Player after player jumped on the dogpile that had Moser — who’s no spring chicken — lying helplessly at the bottom.
His players chuckled above him for a few seconds. Then they got off, thrust him on their shoulders and carried him around the field. In one rapid moment, West Side enacted revenge on their coach for all the times he’s found reasons to be hard on them — then thanked him for doing so.
“He’s always disciplining us. No matter what. If we do a good job, he always finds something to nag at us about. It’s really annoying, but we all enjoy it because it turns out well,” Brokens said.
“We didn’t know what it’s like to lose (since last year), so it reminded us of how bad it could be. I’m glad we had a few games like that because it kicked us in gear.”
Brokens scored half of West Side’s six touchdowns against Firth, part of the domination that occurred in Rexburg. West Side out-gained the Cougars 374-179, shutting them out while forcing them into four turnovers.
WEST SIDE 39, FIRTH 0
West Side 13 6 8 12 — 39
Firth 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
WS — Cage Brokens 4-yard run (Jackson Stewart extra-point attempt no good) 4:25
WS — Cage Brokens catches a 52-yard pass from Blaize Brown (Jackson Stewart extra-point attempt good) 2:13
SECOND QUARTER
WS — Bryler Shurtliff catches a 43-yard pass from Blaize Brown (Jackson Stewart extra-point attempt no good) 6:19
THIRD QUARTER
WS — Cage Brokens 11-yard run (Cristian Plancarte good for two-point conversion) 5:12
FOURTH QUARTER
WS — Blaize Brown 1-yard run (Jackson Stewart extra-point attempt no good) 10:33
WS — Bryler Shurtliff 65-yard pick-six (Jackson Stewart extra-point attempt no good) 6:39
PASSING: WS — Blaize Brown 11-16-228-2-1, Hayden Robinson 0-2-0-0-0 … F — Gage Vasquez 7-24-57-0-3
RUSHING: WS — Parker Henderson 8-36, Cage Brokens 9-34-2, Josh Reeder 2-34, Blaize Brown 8-30-1, Easton Shurtliff 5-12, Cristian Plancarte 3-0 … F — Jason Tucker 11-42, Gage Vasquez 10-45, Trent Telford 2-6, Kyle Jacobsen 2-(-2), Burton Park 7-(-4), Taedyn Jacobsen 1-(-5)
RECEIVING: WS — Bryler Shurtliff 5-79-1, Cage Brokens 2-57-1, Cristian Plancarte 1-35, Jacob Stokes 1-21, Parker Henderson 1-20, Jackson Stewart 1-16 … F — Kyle Jacobsen 2-29, Taedyn Jacobsen 3-24, Alex Vasquez 1-3, Burton Park 1-1