DAYTON – When people start talking about the West Side Pirates, it usually starts off with some words about the defense. This is a team that is built with defense being a priority and all that it has done is produce four shutouts this year as the defending 2A state champions have rolled to a 7-0 record and will definitely be in the playoffs to defend that state title.
There is no doubt that the Pirates are one of the elite teams in the state and they just keep going out and proving it, week after week.
“The kids were really in tune,” West Side head coach Tyson Moser said after their game against Aberdeen Friday. “They had a great week of practice. Hopefully, they will learn from that. When we prepare right and come out firing on all cylinders, we can do a lot of good things.”
The Pirates scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, recovered three fumbles and held visiting Aberdeen to just 143 yards of total offense. It all added up to another convincing district win, 42-0.
On offense,it was all about the running game. The Pirates accumulated 293 yards of rushing on only 28 carries. When you are that efficient running the ball good things usually happen. And it wasn’t just one back who was carrying the load, six different Pirates carried the ball with Parker Henderson leading the way with 125 yards on only four carries, Cristian Plancarte added another 65 yards on five carries, Cage Brokens was the workhorse on the night with eight carries that produced 47 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pirates scored on their first six possessions of the game and for all intents and purposes, the game was over with the host team leading 42-0.
WEST SIDE 42, ABERDEEN 0
Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 — 0
West Side 21 21 0 0 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
WS — Taze Stegelmeir 8 pass from Blaize Brown (Jackson Stewart kick), 9:56
WS — Cristian Plancarte 49 run (Stewart kick), 4:10
WS — Cage Brokens 4 run (Stewart kick), 1:23
SECOND QUARTER
WS — Brokens 16 run (Stewart kick), 11:02
WS — Parker Henderson 75 run (Stewart kick), 9:06
WS — Bryler Shurtliff 7 pass from Brown (Stewart kick), 4:39