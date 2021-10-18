ABERDEEN – The big question going into the game on Friday between West Side and Aberdeen was simply, will the Pirates be rusty after a bye week or would the Tigers be tired after a tough game against North Fremont the week before.
After West Side took the game Friday by the final of 53-0, to run their current win streak to 28 games, maybe it was a little bit of both. After all, West Side and North Fremont are ranked first and third in the state and both can bring it when it comes to 2A football.
The Pirates got things going early on in the contest, as they scored on six of their seven first half possessions and from there, it was just about whether they were going to allow Aberdeen to get on the scoreboard for the first time in four years.
The West Side defense is just too good for that to happen and they surged to the win with their big three of running back Cage Brokens, wide receiver Bryler Shurtliff and quarterback Blaize Brown all having a hand in the scoring and also played key roles on the defense, which has held Aberdeen scoreless for four years running, which amounts to a 161-0 edge over the Tigers.
“For the most part, we have the same defense back that we had a year ago,” West Side coach Tyson Moser said. “Now they are a year older and a year more experienced and it is more difficult for teams to score on us until we insert the junior varsity players.”
The last time Aberdeen was able to score on West Side was back in 2017, the last time the Tigers won the annual contest between the two teams from the South East Idaho Conference.
Now all that remains is for the two teams to finish up the regular season and head into the playoffs. Next for West Side will be a game on Friday in Malad, where the Pirates will try and take their record to 8-0 and cement the top seed in the upcoming state playoffs. That game will begin at 7 p.m.
For Aberdeen, it will be a short week as they will take on the Bear Lake Bears on Thursday in Aberdeen with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. This game will determine the second place finisher in the conference, although it is felt that both teams will make the playoffs that begin on Oct. 29.