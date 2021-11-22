POCATELLO – When the Firth Cougars and the West Side Pirates met at Holt Arena late Thursday night, it was the second straight year the two teams would battle to see who would be the 2A state football champions.
For Firth, it was going to be the culmination of a season in which they had beaten everybody on their schedule, with the exception of West Side in the opening game of the year and North Fremont in the regular season finale. Since then, the Cougars had come back to avenge the loss to North Fremont in the state semifinals a week ago on the Huskies’ home field and the plan was to do the same to the Pirates on Thursday.
For West Side, it was the culmination of a quest to become a three-time state champion and do so in three consecutive years. The Pirates were attempting to finish off their second straight undefeated season and showcase what has become the best small school team in Idaho.
When Firth won the coin toss to begin the game, things were looking bright for the Cougars, it was just what they wanted, a chance to show off their defense and stop the Pirates on the opening drive and then take the game over from there. It didn’t quite work out that way for Firth.
The Pirates took the kickoff and were downed on the 30 yard line to start the game. On the very first play from scrimmage, a hand off to a first team 2A all-state running back in Cage Brokens and he burst through an opening on the right side, cut to his right and headed down the field with a full head of steam, and 70 yards later, he was in the end zone and the Pirates had a quick 6-0 lead. The whole game changed in the first 20 seconds of play, at least for the Cougars. The end result would be that the Pirates would use three big plays on the night to parlay the resulting scores into a 33-13 win and grab their third straight title in Holt Arena.
It wasn’t that the Cougars weren’t up to the task, they fought and they fought hard, but they also made a few mistakes along the way.
They stopped the Pirates on their second series with a turnover, only to give the ball right back to West Side who then pounded the ball down inside the 10 yard line. With the ball on the one yard line, the decision was pretty simple, hand it off to Brokens and he dove in for his second touchdown of the game and even though West Side couldn’t convert the two-point conversion, it was still 12-0 when the first quarter ended.
Firth was able to get the offense rolling in the second quarter and put together a drive that was capped off with a five-yard touchdown run by senior Sam Park, and with the Cooper Leslie extra point, the Cougars had cut the lead to 12-7 and there was renewed faith on the Cougar bench and in the Firth cheering section across the field from the team bench.
That all came about with 4:53 remaining until halftime, so there was plenty of time for West Side to make another trip into the Firth side of the field.
That is exactly what happened as the Pirates used a pair of penalties against Firth to help move the ball down the field and with only 31 seconds remaining until the intermission, Parker Henderson of West Side took the ball into the end zone from three yards out and the Pirates pushed the lead back to a dozen points at 19-7. It wasn’t exactly what the Cougars wanted, but they knew they were going to get the ball first in the second half and with a good drive, could be right back in the game.
The Cougars came out for the second half re-energized and ready to take it to the Pirates. On the second play from scrimmage, on a pass into the flat intended for Sam Park, looked to be right on target, when Owen Nielsen of West Side stepped in front of Park, snagged the ball out of the air, and was off to the races. Nielsen scampered the 30 some odd yards into the end zone and with the extra point, the score became 26-7 in favor of West Side and some celebrating took place in the Pirate cheering section.
The two teams were not done battling, and both would add a score to the scoreboard. First West Side would get the ball into the hands of standout wide receiver Bryler Shurtliff, who would speed down the right sideline 89 yards for the final West Side score. His big play, the third such in the game for West Side, was the final straw and despite a late score for Firth when quarterback Gage Vasquez would find Austin Jacobsen alone in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass, that would post the final score of the game and make it a 33-13 final.
It is a tribute to West Side to have been able to keep a team together and playing at a high level for three years and Firth deserves to be spoken of in the same sentence with West Side as they are champions in their own right.
Take away the three big plays that West Side was able to put together, and the resulting points off the scoreboard, and the score would have been 13-12 in favor of Firth. But, big plays are part of the game and the Pirates made those plays and Firth did not.
WEST SIDE 12 7 7 7 — 33
FIRTH 0 7 0 6 — 13
West Side, 1st Qtr, 11:40 70 yard run by Cage Brokens, PAT failed 6-0
West Side, 1st Qtr, 1:04 1 yard run by Cage Brokens, PAT failed 12-0
Firth, 2nd Qtr, 4:53 5 yard run by Sam Park, PAT by Cooper Leslie 12-7
West Side, 2nd Qtr, :31 3 yard run by Parker Henderson, PAT Good 19-7
West Side, 3rd Qtr, 11:18 30 yard interception return by Owen Nielsen PAT Good 26-7
West Side, 4th Qtr, 11:47, 89 yard pass from Blaize Brown to Bryler Shurtliff PAT Good 33-7
Firth, 4th Qtr, 3:18, 25 yard pass from Gage Vasquez to Austin Jacobsen, PAT Failed 33-13