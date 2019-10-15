FIRTH – For years, all that it took to be a cheerleader at a high school was the vote of the students of the school. There were not a lot of responsibilities for the cheerleaders and it was little more than a popularity contest.
The football team’s captain usually had his girlfriend on the team as did the basketball team’s captain and the baseball team’s as well. Sometimes there would be someone from the band that would get selected or the best friend of one of the other members of the squad.
The squads usually didn’t have more than six or seven members and they showed up with their short skirts and did cheers at the games.
In today’s world, it is much more than just cheering at games.
“We demand a lot out of the girls that we choose to be part of our cheerleading squad at Firth,” Tracey Rowe said. “They have to be willing to work hard. They have to show up to practice and show up on time and ready to go. They have to be teachable and not afraid of hard work. We demand a lot and the rewards are there as well for those who excel.”
That says a lot about the program at Firth High School. The group of students that are assembled usually is around 20 girls and however many young men that show up, sometimes three or four, or as in the case this year, one. That number changes and always has a fluctuating amount because of the pressure to be an athlete for one of the school teams first.
The rigors of practice and workouts is stressed from the very start at Firth High School. The students selected to be part of the cheer squad must be committed and once school starts, they take an actual course for credit that occupies the entire seventh hour of the school day. In addition to the PE class, they will work an additional 1-2 hours on their various routines. On Fridays, since there is no school, the cheer squad can be found working three hours perfecting their routines for the performance at the football game that night if the team has a home contest scheduled.
In addition to all of this time commitment, when the calendar turns to November, the squad begins meeting in the morning before school. The team shows up at 5:45 a.m. and practices until school starts.
That is a lot of time commitment for a group of students that must also work hard in the classroom.
“I don’t allow for students to skate by in the classroom,” Rowe said. “Academics must come first and be the most important thing that they focus on. They could be the best cheerleader in the world and if they don’t get good grades, it doesn’t really matter. They get no breaks from me and I don’t ask any teacher to help get them to pass their classes. We expect that they will be the best students as well as the best cheerleader.”
At a small school like Firth, there is always a lot of expectation that a student will also be an athlete and it is important for a good turnout in every sport that is offered just for the school to be successful. With that in mind, there will be times when some of the cheer squad will have an interest in a sport.
“This year, one of our cheer squad members is also on the volleyball team,” Rowe said. “We know that she is a key member and will probably be an all-conference player as well. We make allowances for her to be a part of both teams because it is important to be able to do a little of everything when you are growing up. She is still required to make practices for us and keep her grades up. We do not make allowances for those student athletes. It is a privilege to be a member of both teams and we still require that they keep their grades up to the highest standards.”
Part of being a member of a team, especially a cheer squad, is to have respect for each other. You may not like the other person, but you do need to respect them and their boundaries.
This is especially true for a group of young women who may have the same interests in boys and sometimes you will have a couple of girls chasing after the same boy, or a couple of boys chasing after the same girl. When that happens, it usually ends up in the coach’s hands to settle the differences.
“We don’t have as many conflicts as you might think with our team,” Rowe said. “We will meet with each other and discuss things and try and work it out without offending anyone. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. We try and present both sides of the issue and usually the girls will figure out that what we have as a cheer team is our togetherness and the ability to work for something bigger than any of us and that plays out in our favor.”
As with any competitive team or organization at a school, there will be times when a parent feels differently about the role a student has with the team than what the coach has. When those times occur, it is up to the coach to reason with the parent and figure things out to where there is still harmony with the team and it doesn’t become a distraction.
“We have our share of situations where either the parent or the cheerleader may not understand fully what their role is on the team,” Rowe said. “What I try to do is to meet with both the student and the parent separately first, then together. I invite the parent to attend a practice so that they can see what I see with the student. Usually by then, they will realize and know what they need to work on to obtain a better role within the team. We will find that ‘happy balance’ and then everything just seems to work out well in the long run.”
A big part of the success or failure of a cheer team is in the relationships that are built. Whether those relationships are between the cheerleaders and the coach or just between the cheerleaders themselves doesn’t really matter. What matters is that the relationships are built, some of which will last for a lifetime.
“We have been very blessed in that some of our girls come back and help out in future years,” Rowe said. “My assistant coaches were former cheerleaders in this program and my daughter comes in to help every day as well. I couldn’t do this if I didn’t have the help of former cheerleaders to help and give back to the program. We are a big family and we all work together to make this happen. It is all about building those relationships.”
There isn’t just a time commitment to being a cheerleader at Firth, but a travel commitment as well. Not only do the cheerleaders travel to conference games in football, but they also have to travel to the various competitions and the record that has been put up by the Cougars cheer squad over the years is pretty impressive.
They expect to win the district competition each year and they have done so for a long time. Not only that, they have been very successful at the state competition as well.
Each year, beginning in March, the team focuses on the district and state competitions, making sure that they are honed in on what they need to do to be the winners. They have qualified in four different routines annually and have performed very well at the state meet.
“We last won the state competition in 2017 and we are nearly always in the top three teams that compete at state,” Rowe said. “We nearly always win the ‘pom’ competition and are usually highly ranked in the sideline, stunt and show categories as well. That is what our focus is from early March until the competition in April. Then it is time to start tryouts all over again and select a new team for the next year.”
Following the tryouts, Rowe gives the team time off before they start working toward the following year. They will usually begin practice right after school is dismissed in May and work diligently until the state mandated time off between coaches and the teams, usually the first week or two in August and then they come back in earnest to be ready for the first football game in the fall.
“There is a lot of work that goes into building a team and preparing that team to be ready for the first event that we go to, whether it is a competition or a football game,” Rowe said. “I have been doing this for 14 years and we have a pretty good routine down as far as what works and what doesn’t.”
For Firth, it takes a lot of work, hard work to build a cheerleader. They have to be resilient, hard working, willing to compromise, and be a good athlete and a good student.