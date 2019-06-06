BLACKFOOT – With the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals just a few days away from starting, what will fans of the sport see in the form of returning champions in the various events that will be showcased?
The rodeo will start on Sunday in Pocatello at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in the covered arena or the lower arena as it is often called with the cow cutting for both boys and girls and the reined cow horse event.
These events will present a virtual “who’s who” in high school rodeo as the defending champion and runner-up in all three events will return to defend their placings.
For the girls’ cow cutting, Jessi Jane Portenier of Caldwell used the event one year ago to propel herself to the all-around cowgirl title as well as winning the cow cutting in glorious style. Portenier won all three rounds of the cow cutting and placed second in the short go to easily claim the title of her runner-up in Jaylan Thomason who will also be back for another crack at Portenier in this event.
For the boys, defending champion Colt Ramsey is back to defend his title and will have to fend of the runner-up from last year in Brey Yore. Both cowboys will get underway early in the first performance so there will be a bunch of contestants watching to see what they will have to do in order to knock the defending champion off his horse, so to speak.
The reined cow horse event also returns the top two finishers in 2018 in Cassidee Wood and Texie Buttars, both of whom are now a year older and wiser and therefore should be tough to take a title away from. This event traditionally has been very tight as far as scoring goes, so the slightest mistake could cost any of the contestants a place in each go-round, where points will be very tough to come by.
All three of these events will conclude on Sunday and the rest of the events will move to the arena in front of the grandstand on the upper area of the fairgrounds.
Kicking off things in the Monday evening performance will be bareback riding, where defending champion Jake Kesl has moved on to the next level, leaving his runner-up Tyler Smith as the cowboy to beat. Kesl used the bareback and saddle bronc events to propel him to the all-around cowboy title so he leaves three things up for grabs for this season. Tyler Smith may be the one to beat, but there are a host of other cowboys that are ready to challenge for the title and as always, a good start could send any one of 19 or 20 cowboys to the top of the standings.
Pole bending will have a defending champion back in Makayla Searl who surprised Shelbie Allen by snatching the top spot away. She is back and she will be tough to defeat. This is one of the more popular events for the ladies and you will see a lot of slashing and dashing in here as no less than 54 contestants have entered up for a run at the saddle and buckle.
Steer wrestling looks to be wide open, so maybe the cowboy to watch is Cole Eiguren. He will have the advantage of seeing every one of the other 37 contestants have a try at posting a good time before he sets foot on the arena floor Tuesday night. He has been very consistent all spring and brings the credentials to win it all if he gets off to a good start in the first go-round.
Goat tying features the top two contestants from a year ago in Paige Bennett and Jessie Jane Portenier. Both will get things off to a quick start as they compete in the first performance Monday night. In fact, Bennett is listed as the first contestant, so the pressure will be on for her to get out to a quick start and post a fast time before any of the other cowgirls have a chance to catch their breath.
Saddle bronc riding will be next and has last year’s runner-up in Kade Bruno involved. He has his sights set on an all-around cowboy title this year and this is one of his signature events, so he will want to make a good showing right from the beginning.
Breakaway roping is another of the events with a maximum number of entries with 54. Kaylee Cornia and Aubryn Bedke finished 1-2 a year ago and are back with every intention of duplicating those efforts, although Bedke would like to reverse the standings if possible. There are several others who will try and unseat those two champions if at all possible.
Team roping is a tough event, but the way that Cooper Duffin and his partner Chance Moldenhauer have been going this spring, they will be very tough to beat. They finished second in this event a year ago and have their eyes set on the saddle and buckle that go to the winners.
Tie down roping is an event that separates the real cowboys from the pretenders. You need a fast horse, a quick lasso and a straight running calf to win the event, so a bit of luck goes a long way when you have some talent. Last year’s runner-up is Tom Simpson and he will have his eyes set on a title, but there will be a host of challengers in here as 52 cowboys have signed up to compete.
Barrel racing is another speedy event that has the maximum number of entries signed up to race the timer to the wire. Cassidy Corta is the defending champion and she will be the favorite and the one to beat this year. It will be tough to win multiple go-rounds here, so the key will be consistency and staying away from penalties during the various performances.
The best is always saved for last and that is the way it is with bull riding.
This is the toughest and the most popular event in rodeo and whichever contestant can get two qualified rides in during the first three go-rounds will easily make the finals and then you just need a little luck, a good draw and a ride to win it all. There is no standout in here and it should be a very competitive event.
Sunday’s events will get underway at 10 a.m., while the first performance of the rodeo will begin on Monday at 7 p.m.