BLACKFOOT – As many people in the area now know, Blackfoot is serving as the host of this year's Idaho State High School Rodeo next week, and cowboys and cowgirls from the nine districts around Idaho will be descending on Blackfoot to participate in the various events that comprise the biggest rodeo in Idaho.
The event overall will comprise of events, some of which you may never have heard of and others that you will be very familiar with.
The event will also have a couple of events that will be held in Rigby rather than Blackfoot due to scheduling conflicts with local facilities.
The whole thing really begins on Saturday, June 13, when the athletes will begin to arrive with their horse trailers and horses and travel trailers and equipment.
The first real event will begin on Saturday when the queen contest begins with their introductions and written tests.
The Queen Horsemanship will be held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The actual Queen Coronation will take place next Thursday at 5:30, preceding the evening rodeo performance.
The Wind River Arena will serve as hosts for the cow cutting and reined horse events.
The cow cutting and reined horse events will begin on Sunday morning, with the boys' division of cow cutting starting promptly at 10 a.m. The reined cow horse event will follow the cow cutting.
The Wind River Arena is located at 70 N. 4600 E. in Rigby.
On Monday, the cow cutting and reined cow horse events will have their short go, where the top 10 cowboys and cowgirls will vie for their state championship awards. The events will begin at 10 a.m. and the awards ceremony will take place shortly thereafter.
While all of this is going on on Sunday and Monday, the contestants in what many feel are the more traditional rodeo events will be gathering and registering for the events that will be taking place at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
Once all of the registration and paperwork is completed, there will be a posting of the first three performances of the rodeo, which will take place on Tuesday morning, Tuesday evening, and Wednesday morning. Once those three performances are completed, the contestants will begin the second round of rodeo in reverse order of the first three performances with rodeos on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, and Thursday evening.
Morning performances will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the evening performances taking place at 6:30 p.m.
The entire fields in each event will be divided up equally in the three performances of each of the rounds of the rodeo and once the Thursday evening performance is complete, then the field will be cut down to the top 10 contestants in each event for the short go which will take place on Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m.
Each of the days will also be themed by color, with the contestants being decked out in the color for their performance.
Tuesday has been dubbed as "Superhero" and the color will be purple.
Wednesday has been dubbed as "Animal Print" and the color will be tan.
Thursday has been dubbed as "Patriotic" and the color will be red.
Friday has been dubbed as "Vegas" and the color will be grey.
Fans, guests, and family are encouraged to join in with the color schemes and are allowed to wear clothing in the theme of the day.
Approximately 30 minutes after the Friday performance will be the awards ceremony when the champions and reserve champions and all who have earned buckles will be awarded and the contestants will be available for interviews and pictures.
During this time of COVID-19, there will be strict social distancing requirements in place and while there will not be mandatory mask wearing, those who feel compelled to wear a mask should be accommodated in an appropriate manner and treated with the respect they deserve. Everyone should be kind to one another during the event and keep in mind that everything is being done with safety concerns at the forefront of the entire event.
The same goes for the contestants who should remember that even though they are in the spotlight of their events, they also need to treat each other with the utmost respect and keep in mind that there are restrictions as to how many guests and friends will be allowed to hang out at the bucking chutes and other areas that are behind the scenes. This is for their safety as well as the safety of the other contestants competing in the events.
Common courtesy and good sportsmanship are to be exhibited at all times during the Idaho State High School Finals as always and will be expected at all times.