Although its chances of ending its College Football Playoff drought have taken a hit lately, the Pac-12 deserves attention this week with two marquee matchups.

The Pac-12 has only one legitimate playoff contender remaining in No. 7 Southern California (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 College Football Playoff) after an upset-filled weekend in which No. 16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2, No. 16 CFP) lost to Arizona and No. 12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1, No. 12 CFP) fell to No. 15 Washington (No. 17 CFP).


