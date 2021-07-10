STAR, Idaho – When Kylee Whiting walks into a room, people stop and look. She isn’t dressed in an outlandish manner, but from the top of the Stetson hat perched on her head to the tip of her toes snuggled into a pair of Justin boots, she demands attention.
Part of it is the supreme confidence she exudes, despite the heavy burden she may carry on her shoulders. She is expected to win and even she knows she can if she performs to her ability.
She is an American cowgirl and she is the reigning Idaho High School Rodeo Finals Queen for 2021 and she is headed to the National High School Finals Rodeo this week to compete in the National Queen Contest in Lincoln, Neb.
She will be facing 43 young ladies who all have the attributes that she possesses, she just has to convince the judges there that she is the choice to make.
“I look at the competition and see it as an opportunity,” Whiting said. “It is a chance to make 43 new best friends and learn more about myself and about them. There will be a lot of stories and memories made from these next two weeks.”
Whiting comes into the national finals on a roll and those around her have been successful as well. She is looking to be the second Idaho cowgirl to be named as the NHSFR queen in a row, following Shaylee Warner who has served in a very successful manner for the past year.
“I love Shaylee and she has told me lots about what to expect and how things will go in Lincoln,” Whiting said. “This is how we all learn and grow, from the experiences that others share with you and you learn about the expectations that people will have for you.”
The competition will not be easy for any of the 43 young ladies who are competing for the right to be called the National Finals Rodeo Queen and the responsibilities are great for the winner and her court. From the different appearances that are pre-arranged to the various rodeos and parties and functions that make the rodeo queen’s life for the next year. This pageant is one of the largest in the world and the expectations are very high.
“In the month since the Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo, I have been studying and practicing and working hard to try and improve off of what I did in Pocatello,” Whiting said. “They gave us the judges critics of each of the parts of the competition and I have been trying to correct the little mistakes to make my efforts in Lincoln cleaner and neater to earn the judges’ confidence that I can do the job for the next year.”
Whiting was so strong in the Idaho competition, she swept all but one of the categories used to judge the contestants, and that she lost by a single point. She was dominant in most of the events, especially the horsemanship, which carries a heavier weight than some of the others. She also excelled in the modeling and speaking competition, which is also a heavily weighted contest in itself.
“I have been working daily with my horses, trying to improve and practice the patterns that we will be asked to perform in the horsemanship,” Whiting said. “There is so much more to this queen’s contest than most people know. Each individual competition has a bearing on how the overall contest will go. You just have to be as close to perfect as possible and simply do your best and trust that things will work out for you in the end.”
Each different contestant from the 44 that will be competing will have their own strengths in the different parts of the competition. Some will be better at the impromptu speech, others in the judges interview, others even in the horsemanship. There are at least six different areas where the contestants will be competing and judged on how well they do and perform in the judges’ eyes.
“I can’t worry about the strengths and weaknesses of each of the girls, I can only worry about myself and how well I have prepared,” Whiting said. “All of these girls are champions and queens of their respective rodeos and some are even champions from different countries. I am a strong Christian and I simply know that I have prepared well and that I have faith and trust in God that I will be able to do my best in Lincoln.”
One thing that Whiting definitely will have in her favor is that she beat out a very strong group of 12 in the Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo. Proof of that is that the second runner-up in that competition. Katie Bracket was just named as the Silver State International Rodeo Queen a week ago.
“It is so great that our state has been so strong in the queen contest in the past couple of years,” Whiting said. “It gives you just a little more confidence that you can win and that you can do the job at hand. Katie winning at Silver State just shows how strong we are, as does Shaylee being the national queen. It all goes to show you that we do know what we are doing and that we do produce champions in Idaho and can represent the state and the cowboys and cowgirls from our state in a great manner.”
Whiting has shown that she has the confidence, the work ethic, and the talent to be the next national finals queen. All that remains now is to take it to the judges’ scorecards and tally up the votes.