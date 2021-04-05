BLACKFOOT – For the second time last week — in fact, for the second time in three days — Kymber Wieland of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos was sent out to the pitching rubber in the circle at the Blackfoot High School softball complex and responded with a no-hitter against Pocatello.
Wieland had good control of her fastball, her off-speed pitches and a rising fastball that had the Pocatello hitters off balance all game long.
The only inning in which Wieland had trouble was the first, when an error led to a pair of unearned runs and a short-lived Pocatello lead at 2-0.
The Lady Broncos quickly put that lead to rest when they put four runs up on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the first frame.
For the game, Wieland went the full five innings, with no hits, two unearned runs and struck out four Pocatello batters.
The Lady Broncos’ offense was on full display on Friday afternoon, launching three home runs in support of Wieland, one by Malia Taufui, who launched a two-run shot high into the air to right field and over the fence.
First baseman Tylar Dalley had a pair of big flies with a home run in the fourth inning and a grand slam home run in the fifth inning.
For the game, Dalley had a total of eight runs driven in.
Dalley, Wieland, Marli Pearson, and Yoleni Navarrete each had multiple hits in the contest, with Dalley and Wieland each collecting three base knocks.
With the win, the Lady Broncos move their season record to 7-4 on the year, 2-0 in the High Country Conference.
The Lady Broncos will be in action next on Tuesday, when Madison comes to town for a 5A-4A confrontation against Blackfoot. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be played on the Blackfoot High School softball complex.
POCATELLO 200 00X X — 2 0 2
BLACKFOOT 401 54X X — 14 14 3
Pocatello
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
J Burt 1 1 0 0 1 0
A Campbell 2 0 0 0 0 1
L Ramirez 2 1 0 0 0 0
S Wilde 2 0 0 0 0 0
M Hill 2 0 0 0 0 0
C Jenkins 2 0 0 0 0 0
T Bunderson 1 0 0 0 1 0
B Rushton 1 0 0 0 0 0
K Sullivan 1 0 0 0 0 1
#25 1 0 0 0 0 1
K Kent 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 16 2 0 0 2 4
BattingROE: L Ramirez, M Hill
CS: T Bunderson
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (44.44%)
J Burt, L Ramirez, S Wilde, M Hill 2, T Bunderson, #25, K Sullivan
Team LOB: 1FieldingE: S Wilde, K Sullivan
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 3 1 2 0 1 0
Madi Duke 3 1 1 0 1 0
Yoleni Navarrete 4 2 2 0 0 1
Malia Taufui 3 1 1 2 1 0
Kymber Wieland 3 0 3 1 1 0
Vic Agado 3 2 1 0 1 1
Tylar Daley 4 3 3 8 0 0
Demry Wixom 2 0 0 0 1 1
Hailey Burnett 3 0 1 0 0 2
Azia Martinez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Sami Staley 0 3 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 14 14 11 6 5
Batting 3B: Marli Pearson
HR: Tylar Daley 2, Malia Taufui
Grand slam: Tylar Daley
TB: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Tylar Daley 9, Madi Duke, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson 4, Malia Taufui 4, Kymber Wieland 3
RBI: Tylar Daley 8, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland
ROE: Vic Agado
FC: Yoleni Navarrete
SB: Tylar Daley, Madi Duke, Marli Pearson
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (70.59%)
Vic Agado 2, Hailey Burnett 2, Tylar Daley 3, Madi Duke 3, Yoleni Navarrete 3, Marli Pearson 2, Malia Taufui 3, Kymber Wieland 4, Demry Wixom 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete, Demry Wixom
Pocatello
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#25 3.1 99 .535 9 10 9 4 6 2
S Wilde 1.0 24 .667 5 4 3 1 0 1
Totals 4.1 123 .561 14 14 12 5 6 3
Pitching L — #25 WP: #25
Pitches-Strikes: S Wilde 24-16, #25 99-53
Groundouts-Flyouts: S Wilde 1-1, #25 4-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: S Wilde 6-9, #25 11-25
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 5.0 66 .576 0 2 0 4 2 0
Totals 5.0 66 .576 0 2 0 4 2 0
Pitching W — Kymber Wieland Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 66-38
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 5-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 9-18
Stats provided by Game Changer