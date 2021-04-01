BLACKFOOT – When senior Kymber Wieland first stepped on the pitching rubber to start Blackfoot’s game against Skyline on Wednesday, there was a feeling that something special could be in the works.
Wieland was on the top of her game, her velocity was up and her control was there and what transpired was just what the Lady Broncos were looking for from their ace, a game in which she controlled things from the beginning. They probably didn’t expect that it would end up being a mercy rule, short inning affair that ended up being a no-hitter for Wieland as she mixed her pitches and had very good control from the outset.
The Lady Broncos also gave Wieland plenty of support in the game as the hitters were in charge from the beginning as well, scoring five times in the bottom of the first, on their way to a 15-0 whitewashing of the Grizzlies.
The Lady Broncos’ offense got things going when a Skyline error allowed a run to cross and then followed it up with four more before they were done.
The second inning brought two more runs across followed by three more runs in the third and the Lady Broncos were suddenly ahead 10-0.
They would wrap up the scoring in the fourth when they would plate another five runs to bring the game to an end.
Leading the offense, which racked up 13 hits in all, were Demry Wixom, Vic Agado, Marli Pearson and Hailey Burnett, who each had multiple hit games. Burnett led the team with four runs batted in during the contest.
For all of the offense, the story of this game was Wieland, who was masterful in the circle, throwing the no-hitter while striking out eight in the four-inning affair.
With the win, the Lady Broncos improved their record to 5-4 on the season and will face off against Pocatello for a double dip on Friday in Blackfoot. The first game is scheduled for 3:30 with the second game following at 5:30.
SKYLINE 000 0XX X — 0 0 4
BLACKFOOT 523 5XX X — 15 13 0
Skyline
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Rachel Hafer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Avery Olauson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Addi Sanders 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ellese Cottrell 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ellie Whitworth 1 0 0 0 1 1
Addy White 2 0 0 0 0 2
Taeli Elordi 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sofie Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kelcee Christensen 1 0 0 0 0 1
#5 0 0 0 0 0 0
#14 — — — — — -
#3 — — — — — -
#8 — — — — — -
#13 — — — — — -
#2 — — — — — -
#12 — — — — — -
#17 — — — — — -
#1 — — — — — -
#9 — — — — — -
Marli Smith — — — — — -
Totals 12 0 0 0 3 8
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (46.67%)
Rachel Hafer, Avery Olauson, Ellese Cottrell, Ellie Whitworth 2, Sofie Taylor, Kelcee Christensen
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Rachel Hafer, Ellese Cottrell 2, Ellie Whitworth
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 3 3 2 1 1 0
Yoleni Navarrete 2 0 0 0 0 1
Hailey Burnett 2 2 2 4 0 0
Madi Duke 3 2 1 0 1 0
Kymber Wieland 3 0 1 1 0 0
Lindsey Cooper 3 0 0 0 0 0
Vic Agado 2 2 2 2 1 0
Demry Wixom 3 3 3 1 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez 3 0 1 1 0 1
Azia Martinez 1 2 1 1 2 0
Tylar Daley 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 15 13 11 5 2
Batting 2B: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Azia Martinez, Taliiyah Martinez, Marli Pearson, Demry Wixom 2
3B: Vic Agado
TB: Vic Agado 5, Hailey Burnett 3, Madi Duke, Azia Martinez 2, Taliiyah Martinez 2, Marli Pearson 3, Kymber Wieland, Demry Wixom 5
RBI: Vic Agado 2, Hailey Burnett 4, Azia Martinez, Taliiyah Martinez, Marli Pearson, Kymber Wieland, Demry Wixom
ROE: Madi Duke 2, Kymber Wieland
FC: Marli Pearson
SB: Hailey Burnett, Azia Martinez, Marli Pearson 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (70.00%)
Vic Agado 3, Hailey Burnett 2, Lindsey Cooper, Madi Duke 3, Azia Martinez 3, Taliiyah Martinez, Marli Pearson 3, Kymber Wieland 3, Demry Wixom 2
Team LOB: 4
Skyline
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Rachel Hafer 3.1 104 .452 13 15 8 2 5 0
Totals 3.1 104 .452 13 15 8 2 5 0
Pitching L Rachel Hafer WP: Rachel Hafer
Pitches-Strikes: Rachel Hafer 104-47
Groundouts-Flyouts: Rachel Hafer 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Rachel Hafer 11-30
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 4.0 73 .589 0 0 0 8 3 0
Totals 4.0 73 .589 0 0 0 8 3 0
Pitching W Kymber Wieland Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 73-43
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 3-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 11-15
Stats provided by Game Changer