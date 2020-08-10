THOMAS – One of the most fascinating things about sports is the vast amount of facts and figures that exist because of the athletes themselves.
Everyone is always wondering how many points did you score, or how many yards did you gain or pass for, or how many goals and assists did you have or what was your batting average and how many home runs did you hit?
For runners, it is often about what time did you run or how fast are you?
Now that there is a national organization that tracks not only high school track times, but also cross country times, it should be easier to figure these things out.
I know from having been a numbers guy my whole life how valuable this organization will be.
This all came about over a discussion regarding when did a particular runner run his best time, 2018 or 2019, and Atheltic.net won my support because they are spot on with the answer.
Back in 2011 at Snake River High School was a young man named James Withers who established a time of 15:56.6 for the 5K that is run for high school cross country. He set the mark during his junior year of competition.
That mark has stood the test of time, including Withers' own attempts to break the record in his senior year.
In recent years, both Braidon Stokes and Lorenzo High have made runs at the record, both getting a lot closer than they would like to admit without having put their name in the record books as the holder of the record for cross country of being the fastest of them all.
Stokes made his run as a senior in 2018 and High made his attempt, also in 2019, and was just 2.5 seconds behind Stokes' run.
If you look at the list of times listed for all of the Snake River High School runners, you will see a couple of names on the list who will be able to make a run at that record this season.
Lincoln High (Lorenzo's younger brother by two years) and Cade Morgan both figure to be close to the record before the end of the season.
As a freshman in 2018, Lincoln High posted the fifth fastest time ever run at Snake River High School when he posted a time of 16:47.9 which is less than a minute slower than Withers' time. The way these runners work on the game and their own times, it is almost surprising that Lincoln High hasn't already gotten there, but then again, he has been running in the shadow of Lorenzo for a while and now he will be squarely in the spotlight, all alone by most accounts of the racing that will take place this year in cross country.
Lincoln is only about 53 seconds behind the time set by Withers and he is already faster and stronger than he was a year ago after his best summer program thus far. It should be interesting to follow the progress of Lincoln High as he goes through the season, working on rewriting the record books at Snake River High School.
Cade Morgan will need a big senior year this season in order to get things done in this respect. Morgan will need to improve about a minute and a half to get close.
Now when it's put that way, it usually sets things up for a run at the record for Morgan. Sometimes they surprise people with a big improvement time right off the back, things happen that way in track and cross country. There are often big jumps in the times that runners post from time to time. It is not unusual to post a 20 or 30 second improvement at one time. It can be a very small adjustment that makes the difference, a change in pace tactics, studying opponents and running closer to the pace rather than trying to make the whole race come down to the final couple of hundred yards with a strong finish. Track and cross country are funny that way, so who knows?
This could be the year for either High or Morgan to get to the top of the records board and either one would be worthy of the effort.