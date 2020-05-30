BLACKFOOT – In recent days and weeks, there has been increased enthusiasm for sports enthusiasts as it seems we are getting the better of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are a few professional sports that have begun play — NASCAR and the European soccer leagues are beginning to ramp up play, albeit without fans in attendance and the promise of sports is in our future.
The one thing that has not been determined 100 percent is that of high school sports and in an area like Bingham County, that is what we sports fans live for.
We are encouraged by the summer camps being announced for cross country and basketball and the recent District 4 High School Rodeo ramping up action with the Idaho High School Rodeo set to begin on June 7 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
Football and the other fall sports have to be right around the corner, don’t they?
Everybody needs to take a deep breath and take a step backwards.
There have been no sports schedules released for local high school teams for any of the fall sports which normally start in August. In addition, this week the Idaho High School Activities Association sent out a press release or op-ed article written by a nationally known author and expert, Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff who is the NFHS executive director.
Dr. Niehoff cautions about planning too quickly for a return to fall high school athletics.
It is really all about IHSAA trying to ensure the safety of all athletes and fans in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody will know for sure what actions anyone will take and what the repercussions to the athletes, athletic directors and schools will be until we get closer to the seasons.
Following is the press release as sent to the media.
Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff, NFHS Executive Director: For several weeks, Americans have been awaiting answers to several questions. When will restaurants restart dine-in services? When will hair salons and gyms be open? When will people be able to congregate for worship services? And, of course, when will education-based sports and performing arts programs return? And the answer to the all-important last question is the same as the first three – it varies from state to state.
If there was ever any doubt about the popularity and interest in high school sports and performing arts – and how much these programs have been missed during the past three months – it was erased last week as the NFHS released its Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities document. The response was non-stop through the mainstream media as well as our social media platforms as the first nationwide discussion about the return of high school sports and other activities was in full swing.
Since that disappointing week in mid-March when it seemed like all of life came to a halt, millions of people – from high school students, coaches, parents, administrators, officials and fans – have been looking forward to the return of school-based sports and other activity programs. And the guidance document offered some hope that soon the light at the end of tunnel will not be the oncoming train we have felt for many weeks.
Now, state high school associations are developing timetables and protocols for a return of activities in their states. And those guidelines will be different from state to state. This is not a one-size-fits-all plan. Depending on the specific circumstances of a state with respect to the containment of the virus, its progression through the various phases of returning to activities could be much different than another state.
As the guidance document developed by the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee noted, our hope is that students can return to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done smartly. When it comes to education-based sports and performing arts within our nation’s schools, nothing is more important than the health and safety of the participants AND the individuals conducting those programs.
Some individuals have expressed concern that our guidance document is too cautious, noting that some non-school youth programs have already restarted in some areas. In one state this past week, a non-school sports program was allowed to restart because the “data shows children are less affected by the coronavirus.”
While the preponderance of evidence shows that to be true, plans in education-based activities will include also protection for adults who coach, officiate and administer those events, which may be seen as a more conservative approach. Within high school sports, the drive of coaches and dreams of parents cannot run ahead of player safety.
Last week, a successful high school football coach with three previous state titles was suspended for allegedly holding practices. And there have been reports of parents considering moving to another state with fewer COVID-19 cases to enhance the chance of their son playing football and earning a college scholarship.
The NFHS, through its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, took action in developing its Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities document. The various state high school associations are taking action in the coming weeks in developing plans for a return to activities at the state level. Now, we would ask parents and other fans to take action – and that action is patience. The urge to return to normal is understandable, but the path back to where we were three months ago will take time, and that “time” will not happen at the expense of the safety and well-being of everyone involved in high school sports and performing arts programs.
For now, we must all be content in knowing that the sports are going ahead with plans for clinics, camps, and eventually for the scheduled practices to begin in another couple of months.
We all are anxious for the return of high school sports, but we also must be cognizant of the safety of everyone involved and that needs to be the number one priority.
We all are ready for the return of sports, but we must also do it in the most reasonable and safe manner for all of those involved.