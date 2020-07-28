BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course hosted the Blackfoot Two Lady Tournament on Saturday and the tournament drew a total of 40 entries divided into 20 teams.
There were 10 teams in each of the flights and winners have now been announced, both for gross score and net score in each flight.
In the First Flight, the top honors went to Merna Watt and Cheyenne Johnson who shot a 73 gross and a 59 net.
Annie Davis and Vicky Brown finished up in second with a 75 gross total.
The net winners were Candice Pruitt and Sarah Fawcett, who netted a score of 59.
In second was Michelle Kordopatis and Ruth Drayer, who netted a score of 60.
There was a three-way tie for third between the teams of Sheri Christensen and Tanya Firth, Ronda Elliot and Carol Chandler, and the team of Cathy Rae and Marnie Cortez who each shot a score of 67.
In the Second Flight, the top honors for gross score went to Jana Rupe and Angela Clark who shot a score of 87.
In second place was Elaine Asmus and Laurie Beebe who had a gross score of 91.
The top low net score went to Joy Anderson and Noel Tew with a score of 62.
In second was Tamara Trahant and Ginger Smith with a score of 63 while in third was the twosome of Shelly Harris and Lori Day with a score of 67.
In each of the flights for the top gross score, each team received $250 while the runners-up received $200.
For the net scores, the winners received and split $250 while second received $200 and third received $100, split when there were ties.