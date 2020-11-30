ABERDEEN — Only twice in the past decade have the Aberdeen Tigers posted a winning season in boys’ basketball, and not once in that length of time have the Tigers posted a winning season in conference play.
Prior to that, the Tigers were a power in the state of Idaho, and for a few years there the Tigers regularly battled with Firth for the top spot in the entire state.
That may all be changing for head coach Joe Ingersoll this year, as he looks to have assembled a pretty good team this year.
With five seniors on the team, some height down low and a flashy point guard who can shoot the three ball, it looks like Aberdeen could be a force in the South East Idaho Conference and have a chance at qualifying for the state tournament come March.
The point guard mentioned is Justus Bright, who has toiled on the junior varsity team for a year or so and has now blossomed into the starting point. He has worked hard on his game, improving his three-point shooting to where he is a threat every time down the floor with his long range shooting. He is much more than that, at least as indicated during a recent jamboree, where he not only shot well, but made the passes necessary to keep a team moving in a positive direction and he has some help on this roster as well.
Senior Cory Rowbury and junior Cole Pratt both have some size inside and they both can rebound and play defense and they demonstrated it against 4A Shelley in a jamboree. Both also showed that they could get the fast break started and with Bright on the receiving end of things along with fellow backcourt players available to be on the receiving end of things, the Tigers should be able to score some points.
With seniors Jonny Valeriano and Luke and Dawson Driscoll having experience in the program, the Tigers have some players that a team can be built upon.
Three sophomores on the roster will get a lot of playing time and that bodes well for the future.
It is a well-rounded roster and there is some talent on the junior varsity as well, just in case of injury during the season.
As usual, it is expected that Soda Springs, Bear Lake, and West Side will be the main competition in conference play.
West Side finished second in the 2A classification a year ago at state, and was the 2019 state titleist.
In 2018, Bear Lake won the conference and was the state champion. Aberdeen was second in the conference and won the consolation title that year.
It could be that kind of a year this year for the Tigers if things break right for coach Ingersoll and his team.
The schedule is none too forgiving, with non-conference games scheduled against Firth, North Fremont, Rockland, Raft River, and of course 3A American Falls who regularly makes the 15-mile trek for a home-and-home against the Beavers.
If the Tigers can win all their conference games at home and split the games on the road, they stand a good chance at the regular season title and the top seed in the South East Idaho Conference tournament. They would also like to win more than they lose in the non-conference games during the regular season and that would put them in a good position for a ranking in the media poll, which also sets them up for a good run in the postseason.
It all comes down to the conference/district tournament in basketball and you definitely want to be playing your best basketball when the season hits February, so that is up to Ingersoll and the coaching staff to keep the team moving in the right direction.
It seems as if the pieces of the puzzle are there, they just have to be positioned in the right spots in order to be successful.
The season gets underway with a tough opponent in Firth. That game will be followed in succession by games against North Fremont, American Falls, Firth again, Rockland, Raft River and then a three-day tournament. All of this comes before Christmas, so the Tigers will be well tested before January hits and the basketball gets serious as they head down the stretch.
2020-2021 Aberdeen Tigers Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Wednesday, December 2 Firth AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, December 4 North Fremont HOME 7 pm
Tuesday, December 8 American Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, December 11 Firth HOME 7 pm
Tuesday, December 15 Rockalnd AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 17 Raft River AWAY 7:30 pm
Monday, December 21 TBA TBA TBA
Tuesday, December 22 TBA TBA TBA
Wednedsay, December 23 TBA TBA TBA
Tuesday, January 5 American Falls HOME 7 pm
Saturday, January 9 North Fremont AWAY 7 pm
Saturday, January 16 Malad AWAY 7 pm
Wednesday, January 20 West Side AWAY 7 pm
Friday, January 22 Bear Lake AWAY 7 pm
Tuesday, January 26 Raft River HOME 7 pm
Thursday, January 28 Soda Springs HOME 7 pm
Wednesday, February 3 Malad HOME 7 pm
Friday, February 5 West Side HOME 7 pm
Thursday, February 11 Soda Springs AWAY 7 pm