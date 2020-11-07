ABERDEEN — There will be a new face at the helm of the Aberdeen Lady Tigers this year and he has inherited a nice core of players for this coming season.
Back will be Yasmin Ortiz, who will likely run the point and use her speed to be a thorn in the side of the opposing teams along with a front line that can score and play defense.
One of those who can score both inside and outside for the Lady Tigers will be Hope Driscoll, a budding superstar who is only a junior and combined with the play of the “Yasmanian Devil” (Ortiz) will give opposing teams plenty of things to worry about.
Taking over bench duties will be Lincoln Driscoll, who just happens to be Hope Driscoll’s father, and he brings a wealth of knowledge to the sidelines and will have this team ready to do battle when the season opens on Nov. 18 when they entertain the Firth Lady Cougars in Aberdeen.
This will not be an easy opener as Firth will return a host of players that all had experience in the starting role, but will be young in their reserves as coach Sharla Cook will fill the bench position from among 14 freshmen who have tried out for the team.
Driscoll will need to shore up his inside play as that is where he got hurt a year ago. He won’t have a lot of size and teams with size were a thorn in his side a year ago.
He will also have to work on the interior defense and rebounding, but the rest of the team should help alleviate some of that problem.
He will have lots of speed and quickness and will use it to get the ball up and down the floor in a hurry and will likely emphasize the running game, especially early on while his defense matures and learns his style of play.
The Lady Tigers finished the season a year ago with a 13-11 record, that could have been better if the team had not suffered through a series of injuries. Take those injuries away and the team easily could have made the state playoffs, but with a tough conference that included a pair of teams that made the state tournament in Soda Springs and Bear Lake, there is work to do.
Soda Springs figures to be the pre-season favorite to repeat as conference champions, but Bear Lake graduated a lot of its inside play and will likely be replaced by West Side as the second place team or at least the team that the coaches will fear the most from the lineup that also includes Malad.
Aberdeen will likely have a lot to say about all of that as they will have a lineup that could feature four juniors and a sophomore so they are still relatively young, but they did gain a ton of experience from a year ago.
If the lessons learned last year have taken hold, this will be a very good team and one that will challenge for a spot at the state tournament this year and for a district title come February. If not, then it may be back to the drawing board for coach Driscoll this season.
The Lady Tigers will not have trouble scoring, so the biggest problem will be rebounding and defense and that is taken care of with drills and instilling the “want to” factor into the team. That is up to coach Driscoll and he is knowledgeable enough to want to make that all happen right away.
Their first game will be against Firth who will bring a starting lineup that will likely begin with three guards, all of them experienced, and two post players who also have experience, so it will be a good test to at least let the coaches know what they need to do in order to get up to speed to be contenders when conference play begins.
The other thing in the Lady Tigers’ favor is their annual Holiday Tournament, where all of the teams have the chance to play three games in only two days’ time. This year’s tournament will take place on Dec. 29 and 30 and will feature a field of eight teams, most of whom schedule themselves into that bracket to get the games in and extend their season to 21 games from the normal 20. You never know when the lessons learned in that 21st game will matter down the stretch.
Barring injuries, this team could well challenge perennial title contender Soda Springs for supremacy in the conference, but only time will tell there.
The season starts off with Firth and the early going will also include games against American Falls, Malad, Ririe, Grace and the Holiday Tournament, so the going will not be easy, but the challenge is what makes for a good team.
ABERDEEN LADY TIGERS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – 2020-2021
Wednesday, November 18 Firth HOME 7 pm
Tuesday, November 24 American Falls HOME 7 pm
Tuesday, December 1 Firth AWAY 7 pm
Thursday, December 3 Malad AWAY 7 pm
Saturday, December 5 Ririe HOME 7 pm
Wednesday, December 10 Grace HOME 7 pm
Tuesday, December 15 American Falls AWAY 7 pm
Wednesday, December 16 Grace AWAY 7 pm
Tuesday, December 29 Holiday Tourney HOME 9 am
Wednesday, December 30 Holiday Tourney HOME 9 am
Wednesday, January 6 West Side HOME 7 pm
Friday, January 8 Bear Lake HOME 7 pm
Tuesday, January 12 Declo AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 13 Soda Springs HOME 7 pm
Friday, January 15 Ririe AWAY 7 pm
Thursday, January 21 Malad HOME 7 pm
Saturday, January 23 West Side AWAY 7 pm
Wednesday, January 27 Bear Lake AWAY 7 pm
Friday, January 29 Soda Springs AWAY 7 pm
District Tournment TBA TBA TBA