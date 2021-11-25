BLACKFOOT – From the time the Blackfoot Lady Broncos finished celebrating winning their first-ever state 4A girls’ basketball championship last season, the coaching staff, headed by Raimee Odum, began working on this year’s team.
It hasn’t been that tough of a job. Of the returning players, the top six, including all five starters, are back for 2021-2022. That is a lot of experience and talent for a team in the 4A classification.
It was originally thought that Century might be the biggest challenger, but they graduated their three best players and in a contest last week, Blackfoot simply demolished their team at Century, so there will have to be a different challenger come forward for Blackfoot.
That might be Burley or Canyon Ridge, both of whom have started off very well and demolished a couple of opponents. Burley has already beaten every team in the South East Idaho League, (Pocatello, Century and Preston) while Canyon Ridge has wins over Kimberly, Buhl, Emmett and Pocatello, although by much narrower scores.
Also to be considered might be a team from the north or from the Treasure Valley, but the season is very young and not many games have been played yet. Then of course, you never know who might emerge from the High Country Conference to challenge, although Skyline had one of their best players come down with an injury that may cost them their chance to be the spoiler.
Let’s look at what Blackfoot brings to the table.
The Lady Broncos, who played five players in the state title game a year ago, will have both post players back in Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright. Both are polished inside players and will shoot a high percentage from the field as always and are where the offense usually gets started.
What is new this year is the improved shooting from the outside as both have been able to hit from beyond the arc and Wright especially has improved that part of her game. Humpherys is also a much better passer than she has been given credit for before this fall and the duo will drive opponents nuts this year as both can score in the 20s on any given night and both play defense and rebound well.
The point is handled by Prairie Caldwell, who was voted as the most valuable player in the state tournament a year ago. She will direct the offense, can make the three when needed, and makes very few mistakes when handling the ball. She also is a great passer who will keep the entire team involved when she is on the floor.
The shooting guards are Izzy Arave and Esperanza Vergara. Vergara has already had a game this fall where she hit five three-pointers and for three years now, Arave has been the go-to person when the team needed a three-point basket. Both can shoot lights out from the outside and that is important to remember when the time comes if need be.
How about the bench? This year’s bench is headed by last year’s top sixth man in Marlee Pieper, who has strengthened her three-point shooting and can get you instant offense off the bench. She is a long and lean wing/forward, who can spell either of the post players with minutes on the floor and give you some offense as well.
Throw in Megan Evans, Riley Layton and Whitney Christiansen from last year’s junior varsity team (all of them sophomores) and you can see where the minutes they get this year will go a long way towards the building of next year’s team. All are long and lean, all can shoot the three ball and all can handle the ball and play defense.
Add in transfer Kendylan Anderson who comes in from Minico and you have an instant point guard who will give Caldwell time off the floor. Anderson is an accomplished guard, who can handle the ball and keep the other players involved offensively. She can also shoot the ball and as she works herself into the lineup will only enhance the overall strength of the team.
The next person on the bench is one of the more improved players in Aneka Dixey. She toiled in the shadows a year ago, but has improved in all aspects of her game and has seen significant minutes thus far in three games and will continue to do so as she can play in the paint and give the Lady Broncos some defense. She is the quiet player who just wants to play and help the team reach another championship and every team needs a player that is not selfish.
It has almost been a given that the Lady Broncos will win the High Country Conference and advance to the state tournament once again, but that isn’t always the way that it will be. As tough as things have been in years past, there will be somebody who steps up to challenge this team, we just don’t know yet who that might be.
The Lady Broncos are the team to beat and they are the most talented team around, so they will have a great year at the very least. We can only hope that it will result in a second straight title, but we all know how tough that can be to achieve.
Toughest games on the schedule will most likely be when they play against Thunder Ridge, the Utah schools in the Preston Tournament and then against Hillcrest in the High Country Conference. Only time will tell the whole story.
2021-22 BLACKFOOT LADY BRONCOS SCHEDULE:
Saturday, November 13 Madison HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 16 Thunder Ridge HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, November 18 Century AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 23 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 30 Shelley HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 2 Pocatello AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 4 Rigby HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 7 Idaho Falls HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 9 Preston Tourney TBA TBA
Friday, December 10 Preston Tourney TBA TBA
Saturday, December 11 Preston Tourney TBA TBA
Tuesday, December 14 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 18 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 5 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Rigby AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 11 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 13 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 19 Shelley AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 21 Skyline HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 25 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 27 Century HOME 7:30 pm
District Tournament TBA TBA TBA