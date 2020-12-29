BLACKFOOT – It all started back in 1999 and 2000, when Kent Taylor, the legendary wrestling coach at Blackfoot High School, led the Broncos to their first two state championships.
Brian Barlow took over the program and left his mark with a pair of state titles as well, those coming in 2007 and 2008.
That doesn’t mean the program has been in disarray or has failed in any way, shape or form. The athletes are still wrestling and winning individual titles, it is just that the world has caught up to the Broncos and it is increasingly more difficult to win team titles and the addition of three additional weight classes has not helped the Broncos any.
This year might be a classic example of that as they Broncos are still working to fill all 15 of those weight classes and are actively recruiting football players to try and help fill some of those heavier weight classes to help the Broncos field a full line-up when it comes to district and state tournaments.
The Broncos are not hurting in any way as they still have some very quality wrestlers up and down the line-up and are led by some high quality wrestlers who will likely be able to continue their career at the next level, that being the collegiate wrestling platform.
The team has a number of wrestlers who are off to great starts this year and there is no reason that won’t continue into 2021 as the teams begin working on qualifying for the always tough state championships which have been scheduled for the Ford Center in Nampa, after Idaho State University withdrew from consideration to host the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All high school events on the campus of Idaho State University’s Holt Arena have been canceled since late summer when football teams were forced to make other arrangements for their games that were originally scheduled for that venue.
Enough of COVID-19. The Broncos are wrestling and from early results that have been submitted to TrackWrestling, the official stats menu for Idaho and many other states as well, the Broncos are showing they have a host of talented wrestlers that will become more prominent as the team moves toward a potential district title in February.
As a member of the High Country Conference, the 4A members will no longer have to worry about Idaho Falls, who has moved on to the 5A classification, meaning that Blackfoot, Shelley, Bonneville, Skyline, and Hillcrest will make up the quintet of schools working to advance wrestlers to the state finals.
On paper, the Broncos may just find themselves as the favorites going in, primarily because of wrestlers like Eli Abercrombie, Mack Mauger, and Taye Trautner. That trio all went through the recent High Country Conference Duals undefeated, but they are not the only trio of talented athletes.
You can add in Avian Martinez, Austin Ramirez, Michael Edwards, and Maverik Malm, all of whom only lost a single time during that prestigious tournament that pits teams from all over the state and beyond.
A classic example of how well the Broncos are doing is the record of Eli Abercrombie, who leads the team with a record of 14-1 against Idaho competition and is eyeing his first district title and is working on improving his state tournament record with a high placing and hopefully a state title as well.
The Broncos have depth and displayed that at the HCC Duals in mid-December as they showed depth at nearly every weight class other than some of the heavier weights.
They had a number of younger wrestlers step up and produce wins in some key matches along the way and the team posted a 4-1 record against the teams that they wrestled.
They defeated teams like Columbia, Teton, Pocatello, and Skyline and only lost to the defending 3A state champions from a year ago in South Fremont. It was a five-point loss to the Cougars, but South Fremont is the top-ranked team in 3A and return a host of tough wrestlers from that team that edged out Snake River for the team title a year ago.
This could end up being just about any kind of a team this season, but with the quality of their wrestlers at some of the key weight classes, they will score points at state and if they can improve their depth a bit they could be a real contender to add to the list of state championships the program has won in years past.
The program could even add a name to the list of wrestlers that captured a title in their first year at the high school level in Mack Mauger, who has been tearing up the competition so far in his freshman season. He looks like a true star who has already had comments made about him becoming a four-time state champion. Now we all know how tough that is to accomplish and we don’t want to saddle that horse before it becomes a possibility as this year must end in a championship for him before that is a reality.
Mauger, Abercrombie, and Troutner will lead this team to wherever they may end up, it will only be a matter of time before we know for sure.
BLACKFOOT WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, January 6 Hillcrest Blackfoot HS 6:30 pm
Friday, January 8 Rollie Lane BOISE TBA
Saturday, January 9 Rollie Lane BOISE TBA
Wednesday, January 13 Shelley Blackfoot HS 6:30 pm
Friday, January 13 Tiger/Grizz Skyline HS TBA
Saturday, January 14 Tiger/Grizz Skyline HS TBA
Thursday, January 21 Skyline Skyline HS 6:30 pm
Friday, January 22 Madison Invitational Madison HS 3 pm
Saturday, January 23 Madison Invitational Madison HS 8 am
Friday, January 29 Halverson Invitational Minico HS TBA
Saturday, January 30 Halverson Invitational Minico HS TBA
Wednesday, February 3 Twin Falls Double Dual Blackfoot HS 5 pm
Thursday, February 4 Rigby Rigby HS 6:30 pm
Wednesday, February 10 Bonneville Bonneville 6:30 pm
Thursday, February 11 Snake River Snake River HS TBA
Wednesday, February 17 District tournament TBA TBA