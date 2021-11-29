THOMAS — For the first time in four years, Josie Steadman will not be dressed up to play basketball for the Snake River Lady Panthers.
Instead, she has packed up her sneakers and headed off to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., to take her game to the next level.
The talented player — who set several scoring records at the state girls’ 3A basketball tournament for three point shooting, and did virtually everything for her team over the past four seasons — will be missed, but don’t think for a moment that the Lady Panthers will be without talent this season.
The biggest difference in this year’s team from the past several years will be the difference in size as the Lady Panthers graduated three six-footers from a year ago and really don’t have a lot of size this season to replace them with.
Sage Stimpson, Adia Goff, and Josie Steadman all have left following graduation, but the cupboard is anything but bare for this season’s play.
The team can play and they can score and having already opened the season with three straight road wins, they can play on the road as well. Wins over Kimberly, Filer, and South Fremont have the Lady Panthers sitting at 3-0 and they will face their first home game this week when Teton comes to town on Tuesday night for their home opener.
The team has some talent returning from a year ago and you can expect that all of them will be stepping up their game to fill the gap left by the absence of especially Steadman and Goff, but with speed taking the place of height, the Lady Panthers will not be without their ability to score and do so quickly.
Point guard Riley Edlefsen will be back after a standout freshman season and she will be stronger and has proven already that her solid play from the point has improved and she will undoubtedly be the team leader.
Seniors Abby Gilbert and Caselle Howell are both back as well and the two starters on the wing have demonstrated in the past that they can shoot the long range jumper as well and their ability to drive to the basket will also be a plus for Jeff Steadman’s team in 2021-22.
Rounding out the returning players will be Reagan VanOrden, a defensive specialist who has a lot of experience on the floor and in the starting line-up; Jackie Steadman, a solid post player with her older sister’s size and the ability to shoot from long range; and Reese Baldwin and Camdyn Dunn, both of whom gained valuable playing time from a year ago.
There may be some shifting of positions from a year ago in order to take advantage of certain matchups with other teams, but this year’s Lady Panther squad will be more of a cohesive unit as they will have to rely on each other to get the job done night in and night out.
The fact that they have gone on the road for their first three games is a solid indicator of the type of team this year’s squad will be. They have shown the ability to put points on the board, evidenced by the 74 points scored against Filer and the 61 points scored against South Fremont. Defense has also been evident as they have held two of their three opponents in the 40s already.
This year’s team is faster and quicker and the defense should be able to produce offense as well. This team will be fun to watch and should provide many exciting moments for the fans as the year goes along.
SNAKE RIVER LADY PANTHERS 2021-2022 GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, November 16 Kimberly AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 20 Filer AWAY 4:00 pm
Tuesday, November 23 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 30 Teton HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, December 1 Soda Springs HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 7 Filer HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 16 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 18 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 21 South Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 28 TBA AWAY TBA
Wednesday, December 29 TBA AWAY TBA
Thursday, December 30 TBA AWAY TBA
(Games in the East Idaho Tournament scheduled for Skyline High School)
Tuesday, January 4 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, Januay 5 Teton AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 8 Kimberly HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 11 Soda Springs AWAY 7:00 pm
Wednesday, January 12 American Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 20 Marsh Valley AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 22 American Falls HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 25 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 28 Marsh Valley HOME 7:30 pm
District Tournament TBA TBA TBA