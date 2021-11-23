ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Tigers have been waiting for three years to get all of their freshmen grown up and ready to take on the world. The time is now for the Lady Tigers, as they head into the 2021-22 season with a loaded roster and a bona fide star in the lineup.
The Lady Tigers are set to start five seniors this year, headed by Ellie Watson who at a little over six feet tall, will be counted upon to handle the lane defensively, provide plenty of rebounding, and of course most likely lead the team in scoring.
There doesn’t seem to be anything this senior can’t do and she most likely will do just about everything needed by coach Lincoln Driscoll.
Yasmin Ortiz is the speed on the team and the talented miss is a great all-around athlete. As a freshman, she qualified for three sprint races at the state track meet. An injury as a sophomore has slowed her down a bit, but not that you would notice. She can hit the occasional three-pointer, but her biggest asset is her speed and defense.
Emma Watson is another six-footer who can play down low in the blocks and gives the Lady Tigers a second big presence on the floor. Primarily there to rebound and play defense, Watson will also be counted on for some scoring as the season goes along.
Courtney Phillips and Hope Driscoll round out the all-senior starting lineup and both have extensive experience over the past couple of years.
The Lady Tigers already have been victorious in both of their starts, easily handling 3A American Falls and then traveling to Firth to take down the Lady Cougars in a big win, 65-24.
Defense and rebounding were the keys in both of their wins and if they can duplicate those early season efforts, they will be the favorite to take the South East Idaho Conference when things are all said and done.
It is expected that both Soda Springs and Bear Lake will be having down years this season, so the conference title is the Lady Tigers’ for the taking. Considering that they get that done, anything can and likely will happen when the teams move on to the Nampa Center in Boise for the state 2A girls’ basketball championships.
Key to remember is that the IHSAA is using the RPI ratings for basketball in order to seed the teams once they qualify, so there will be a lot of speculation as to who will play whom when those brackets are set up and the games are set for play.
The roster is made up of all juniors and seniors, so there is no lack of experience and they can move players in and out of the lineup without any drop-off.
Look for the Lady Tigers to run as often as they can, but if they need to slow things down and play in the half-court, then look for Ellie Watson to dominate in the inside.
The Lady Tigers has a nice schedule for success and there aren’t any big surprises in there so they will be held accountable for all of their wins and losses.
2021-22 ABERDEEN LADY TIGERS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Wednesday, November 17 American Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, November 19 Firth AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 23 Ririe HOME 7:00 pm
Tuesday, November 30 Marsh Valley HOME 7:00 pm
Wednesday, December 1 Grace AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, December 3 American Falls HOME 7:00 pm
Tuesday, December 7 Marsh Valley AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 9 Firth HOME 7:00 pm
Saturday, December 11 Ririe AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, December 15 Soda Springs AWAY 7:00 pm
Wednesday, December 22 Grace HOME 7:00 pm
Wednesday, December 29 Declo AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 6 Malad HOME 7:00 pm
Saturday, January 8 West Side HOME 7:00 pm
Wednesday, January 12 Bear Lake AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, January 14 Soda Springs HOME 7:00 pm
Monday, January 17 Taylor’s Crossing AWAY 6:00 pm
Thursday, January 20 Declo HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 22 Malad AWAY 7:00 pm
Monday, January 24 Taylor’s Crossing HOME 6:00 pm
Wednesday, January 26 West Side AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 28 Bear Lake HOME 7:00 pm
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TBA TBA TBA