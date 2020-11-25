SHELLEY — The Shelley Lady Russets basketball team begins its second year under head coach Jessica Carlson and there is tremendous excitement surrounding the program and where it is headed since Carlson took over in mid-December a year ago.
Carlson has some nice players returning from a year ago, but will obviously miss point guard Kassidy Arzola who graduated last spring.
Back will be seniors Abby Wattenbarger and Kaylie Peebles as well as juniors Caydence Taylor and Alexis Leckington who all saw a lot of action a year ago.
The biggest thing that the Lady Russets will be missing is height, which has been the case for several years now, and you just can’t make a person taller or Carlson would have done it already.
One really big bright spot from preseason practices appears to be freshman Brinly Cannon, who has the ability to be any kind of a great player.
Cannon will likely inherit the point guard position from Arzola and she has a good outside shooting touch and can make her free throws.
She will have to learn to play some defense, as that is always the one thing that freshmen seem to struggle with when they step up to varsity basketball from the junior high level.
Early notes have seen improvement from top to bottom in the lineup, but the Lady Russets are still adapting to each other and there will be a lot of that going on as the team is built up in the early going before conference play begins in mid-December.
This could be any kind of a team, depending on how things begin to shake out in the High Country Conference. There have been a number of changes in the coaches around the league as there will be new bench generals in Blackfoot and in Bonneville, and Idaho Falls has moved on to the 5A ranks which means the conference may be wide open this year.
Hillcrest and Skyline appear to the be the frontrunners and both teams usually have height and shooters from the outside. Skyline basically will return the same lineup they had a year ago and that could spell trouble for the rest of the league.
How well the Lady Russets can adjust to coach Carlson after just a half year under her tutelage and the new players can adapt to the style of varsity basketball will be a big measuring stick of how good the girls can be this year.
Seniors Wattenbarger and Peebles will have to be the on-court leaders and help the younger players to improve and progress. They will have to instill confidence and keep the turnovers under control, make some outside shots and bring the youngsters along.
Wattenbarger has shown that she can hit the outside shot and will be the team leader. Peebles will have to control the boards for the Lady Russets and getting some valuable minutes off the bench will need to be one of the key things for Carlson to develop this season.
This team may be a year away, as Cannon develops and the team is able to bring some other youngsters up toward the end of the season, but there is enough talent to spring an upset or two during the season. How they react to some ugly early season losses which are inevitable will go a long way toward developing this team. If they can improve and not become complacent with not winning a lot early on, this team could be a surprise come the district tournament and you never know, they could find themselves in the 4A state tournament.
The biggest deterrent may be the schedule as it is home game heavy in the early going and road game heavy in the back half of the year. A more balanced schedule would have been easier to negotiate and therefore more conducive to a late season charge to get into contention. It may be tough to get a win or two when needed in order to move up the seeding chart just before the district tournament begins. We shall see.
They may need a break or two along the way, but that is possible as well.
2020, Shelley Lady Russets Basketball Schedule
Tuesday, November 17 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, November 19 Idaho Falls HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 21 Pocatello HOME 7:30 pm Postponed 12-22
Tuesday, November 24 Madison HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 1 Blackfoot AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 3 Madison AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 5 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, December 9 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, December 11 South Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 17 Bonneville HOME 7:30 pm
Thesday, December 22 Pocatello HOME 1 pm
Wednesday, January 6 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 8 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 12 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 14 Sugar Salem AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 16 Pocatello AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 19 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 20 Blackfoot HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 22 Rigby AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 26 Skyline HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 28 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 pm
District Tournament TBA TBA TBA
Idaho State Tournament TBA TBA TBA